Letters to the editor for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Recovery must include all of us

Like most of us, I fell in love with Sanibel’s natural beauty — the spectacular beaches, the spellbinding sunsets, the vast swaths of undeveloped land. The Sanibel Plan, drafted so many years ago, has presciently protected us from the high-rises and chain stores that could have spoiled the island. But another — equally compelling — reason I fell hard for this place is that it is economically diverse. No doubt about it, there is a lot of wealth here. A lot. But it is also a “real” city, with a school, small, locally owned shops and fixed-income retirees. It is not solely a playground for the One Percent. I fear this is about to change. As we recover from Ian, I have not heard anyone in a leadership position talk about protecting the island’s more vulnerable population. Rich people can afford to get their houses fixed, can find a way to make them as storm-resistant as possible, can opt to self-insure. But what about those who live in (relatively) inexpensive homes, or Periwinkle Park. Can the city do anything to help these people, the ones who can’t immediately afford to remodel according to newer, more stringent building codes? And what about plans to replace the affordable units operated by Community Housing Resources (CHR), which were devastated by Ian? I’ve also heard from several shop owners who want to reopen, but have been stymied by landlords, who have their own storm-related headaches to negotiate. If these entrepreneurs don’t get help soon, they will be forced to relocate off the island. Perhaps I am being naive. Maybe there isn’t a viable way to nurture economic diversity post Ian. But as we forge a hurricane recovery plan, we need to at least consider all of our residents — the rich and the “regular.” We must acknowledge the very real threat of becoming an island inhabited exclusively by the staggeringly wealthy.

Mary Garner Ganske, Sanibel

Collier traffic solution needed

WINK News recently mentioned Lee County and the monitors they have on traffic. The question I have is does Collier County also have these monitors and if so why do our county commissioners continue to approve development on Immokalee road when we have had gridlock at rush hours for the last few years? The approved development of 4,000 homes plus is absurd without an immediate solution to this exiting problem. If the commissioners cannot solve this now they should be replaced and the extension of Vanderbilt, overpass at Livingston and access to 75 are not the solution.

Bill Mason, Naples

Come see radio-controlled planes

I'm an old guy and I fly radio-controlled planes. I had an interesting insight the other day at the field. Of the 35-40 pilots that day, only two were younger people. The realization that we come from a time before cell phones, video games, social media, selfies and computers, we had to do other things for fun. Many of us built model cars, played with model trains, built planes from balsa that required us to follow plans, use glue and paint, and assemble the planes in the hope we wouldn't crash them the next day at the school yard or park. We learned to repair them when they did crash and our allowance was spent in the local hobby shop every week. But at the end of the day, we had created something we could see, play with, hold and be proud of. It was not a high game score somewhere in space -- it was real.

I doubt if any young people are reading this in a real newspaper but if they are and they would like to see what they might be able to do, the "Gathering of the Giants" is Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seahawk field on Wilmington Parkway in Cape Coral. These are the biggest, most impressive radio-controlled planes you will ever see -- gas, electric and real jets. Just maybe they would put down their video game for an afternoon and get interested in creating something real.

Gary Mitchell, Cape Coral

Let's emulate Boston Red Sox

This past Friday I attended a spring training game at JetBlue stadium. A foul ball came towards me and ultimately landed under my seat. I stood up, raised my seat and reached for the ball. But, the man seated next to me grabbed it instead and kept it. I objected and he told me I was obnoxious. He told his wife, seated next to him, and she said he was wrong and they even argued. But he didn't care. I know that people scurry for these balls, but he was beyond decent behavior. I intended to give my ball to my grandson who is a baseball player and avid fan.This Sunday morning I wrote to the Red Sox organization to share my sad story. Within hours, I received a reply from Sue Denny who is the Customer Service manager, to assure me that a game ball would be coming my way.

How impressive that the Red Sox organization has a culture of caring about its fans. They responded promptly and empathically. It is the type of gesture I will never forget. Perhaps some of us might take a lesson from this legendary ball club. It might go a long way in creating a nicer world. Go Red Sox! And Mr. Baseball Stealer, I believe in karma.

Felicia Anchor, Naples

Exceptional classical music here

Fort Myers residents no longer need to travel to Berlin, London, or New York to hear exceptional classical music. It is right here at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. It is a high bar to compare the Southwest Florida Symphony to these famous orchestras, but last Saturday, Maestro Radu Paponiu led the musicians in a memorable concert, one of the best ever heard from our local stage. Guest cellist Thomas Mesa brought forth the full range of emotion with the Dvorak "Cello Concerto." Listening was like having a religious experience. But the best was yet to come in the second half when the symphony performed Elgar’s "Enigma Variations." It normally takes years of working together for orchestras to play with such confidence and control. This is only the second concert from this young conductor with our orchestra, and the results are there for all to hear and enjoy. Two concerts remain in this year’s classical season, April 1 and April 22, and they are definitely not to be missed.

Kenneth Boyd, Fort Myers

Ensure gun safety

I am okay with people owning guns. I would prefer that they have rifles for hunting, but I get it. I grew up and worked in NYC so there are reasons for guns.I am okay with knowing that some people have concealed guns BUT ONLY if they have undergone checks by police or the state. That they have gone under training and know how to use that gun safely and how to store that gun properly. I really want trigger guards and/or fingerprint safety “ignitions” so no innocent picks up the gun, plays with it and kills a sibling or parent and then must live with that for the rest of their lives.

I want gun owners to have to register their potential killing machine like I as a driver/car owner must register my potential killing machine and take my safety courses as motor vehicle owner/driver. I do this to keep other people in my community safe from me and potential carelessness. I expect no less from a responsible gun owner.

I expect a legislator to promote and ensure public safety.I urge state Sen. Kathleen Passidomo and Rep. Bob Rommel who represent me to do the right thing. To promote the safety of all instead of bringing back the wild West when there were no controls, no rules that promote safety of the community, the general public.Doing anything else is pandering to political ambition and not the job you were sent to Tallahassee to do.

Beth Mattheus, Naples

Bank regulators fail us

The Fed and the Treasury Department were quick to identify the source of the problems at the Silicon Valley Bank. So, if it was that obvious, where were the bank regulators before the fact? Once again, our government agencies have failed us! Rather than institute new rules and regulations why not enforce the existing ones?

James Moritz, Naples

Deficits under various presidents

We hear a lot of comments by politicians about the dangers of running deficits. Each side blames the other for being responsible for running deficits and, consequently, increasing the debt. Yet neither side presents any evidence in a credible manner as to who is responsible for the deficits. Frequently they mention the dollar amount of the deficits, or debt, which are large numbers and have substantial shock value. I think it is important to take a dispassionate view of the actual data to see which presidential administrations have been responsible for the contribution to the federal debt.

First, the way to look at the deficits over time is not the total dollar amount. Because of inflation and growth in the economy, it does not make sense to compare the dollar deficit under Truman with the dollar deficit under Trump for example. Also, the state of the economy at the time of the deficit must be considered when looking at the impact of the deficit. Let’s use as an example two hypothetical families. One family has a household income of $30,000. They run a deficit for the year of $1,000, or 3.3% of their income. A second family has a household income of $100,000 and they run a deficit of $1,500, or 1.5% of their income. Although the family with an income of $100,000 ran a higher dollar deficit, they could more easily handle the consequences of a deficit of 1.5% then the other family whose deficit was 3.3% of their income.

The most common indicator of economic activity for a country is the gross domestic product (GDP). To account for the level of the economy, economists look at the deficit as a percentage of the GDP. I looked at the deficits of the presidents from 1950 through 2021 (the last year the data was available) as a percentage of the GDP to see how the administrations historically have performed.

During these 71 years, Harry Truman was the only president to run a surplus over his entire administration. There was a surplus of 0.13%. True, it was very small surplus, but his was the only administration that ran surplus. Other presidents have run surpluses for one or more years, but over the entire span of their administration they had a deficit as a percentage of GDP. The number of years in which there were surpluses are: Truman two, Eisenhower three, Nixon one, Clinton three, and George W. Bush one. (During that time span Republicans were in the White House for 40 years and Democrats for 32 years.) For all the other presidents since 1950, they never had even one year in which there was a surplus.

Tallying up the deficits as a percentage of GDP and weighting by the number of years they were in office we end up with Republican presidents having an average deficit of 3.04% of GDP and Democratic presidents having an average deficit of 2.25% of GDP. Thus, since 1950 both the Democratic and Republican administrations have consistently run deficits, and on average Republican administrations have run larger deficits as a percentage of GDP than have Democratic ones.

William Sartoris, Emeritus Professor of Finance Indiana University, Fort Myers

Who to believe on vaccines

The Associated Press has reported that U.S. Health Agencies (U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control) have sent a letter to Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the surgeon general of Florida. The letter warns him that disparaging claims he has made regarding mRNA COVID-19 vaccine risks to the public are harmful. The agencies advised that over 13 billion doses have been given worldwide with little adverse effect. Dr. Ladapo, however, advised younger middle-aged men to refrain from getting the vaccines because an analysis by the Florida Department of Health showed an increase of 81% in cardiac-related deaths.

The aforementioned agencies debunked the analysis’ conclusion and point out that cardiovascular experts (Dr. Ladapo is not one.) have concluded that risks of stroke and heart attacks are actually lowered, not increased, in patients receiving the vaccines.It is probable that Gov. DeSantis joined Doctor Ladapo in that analysis, given the governor’s previous pronouncements regarding vaccines for children. It is also interesting to note here that his colleagues have previously questioned the doctor’s research conclusions, as well.Who do you believe?

Raymond Brooks, Fort Myers

Medicare, entitlements debate

It’s good to hear that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been released from the hospital after suffering a concussion due to a fall last week at an event at a hotel in the nation’s capital. Fortunately, the 81-year-old Republican from Kentucky is covered by gold-plated medical insurance given to all members of Congress, who pay about 28% of normal premiums, along with no or low cost on-site physician care and free off-site patient services at nearby military facilities.

If he didn’t, he would have to rely on Medicare, which some in his party, like Florida, are clamoring to eviscerate or “sunset” along with all other federal entitlement programs like Medicare for seniors like him, Medicaid for poor people, and Social Security for the elderly, disabled, and others in need.

McConnell, to his credit, pushed back, before his fall, against those proposals within his GOP ranks and promised it would not happen on his watch. Hopefully, his recent head injury will not cause him to forget that pledge and will fortify his resolve against dismantling the programs that so many in lesser straits than he need to survive and thrive.

Best wishes for a speedy and full recovery as he undergoes post-hospitalization therapy and a return to the Senate to tamp down his GOP colleagues eager to dilute health-related entitlements for the less fortunate.

Marshall H. Tanick, Naples

Danger to democracy

As a result of the defamation civil lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against the Fox Network, we have learned the following:

1. Fox executive management and TV anchors, in their texts to one another, knew that Trump lost the election and it was not stolen.

2. Fox anchors continue to this day to spread the “big lie” to their viewers that the election was stolen.

3. Fox management did not want to lose advertising revenue from conspiracy theorists like My Pillow Guy, or lose their viewers.4. Fox knew that their featured guests, such as Sydney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, were lying about the Dominion voting machines changing the outcome of ballots.5. Fox knew the truth about the 2020 election and still lied to their viewers repeatedly, even to this day.

6. Fox’s lies are a danger to our democracy.

Some people only get their “news” from Fox. If you are a Fox viewer, you should know about this. You surely won’t hear about the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox from the Fox Network!

Linda Lindquist, North Fort Myers

Blaming Trump for everything

Is there anything that Joe Biden hasn't blamed Donald Trump for ?

The border problem was Donald Trump's fault. Inflation is Donald Trump's fault. The national debt is Donald Trump's fault. The Afghanistan withdrawal debacle was somehow Donald Trump's fault. The East Palestine, Ohio train derailment was Donald Trump's fault.

And the latest ? The Silicon Valley Bank failure is (who else) Donald Trump's fault.

Is there anything, and I mean anything, that this man or his administration will take blame for ? I can't think of a single one.

Hey Joe, have you ever heard of Harry Truman? You know, the guy who had "The Buck Stops Here" sign on his desk in the Oval Office ? You know, the office you work in ?

But until you actually take responsibility for something keep on sending those bucks to Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump will be able to build up a cash reserve to pay for some of those lawsuits that the left keeps sending his way.

Rick Manuel, Dade City