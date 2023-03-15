Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic announces cancer diagnosis

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic announced Tuesday she is recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

In a statement, Dziedzic wrote that she went through a series of tests after an "abnormal" pap smear in December. Those tests came back as a cancer diagnosis and doctors recommended she go ahead with surgery on Friday.

Dziedzic underwent surgery Monday at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, calling it a "success."

"There is never a good time for anyone to learn they have cancer. I prefer being on the Senate Floor debating the issues, but like others facing health issues, I am following my doctor’s advice. I plan to physically return to the Capitol soon," wrote Dziedzic. "Until then, I will continue leading the Senate DFL caucus, and doing the work for the people of my district and all Minnesotans through the remote technology we’ve all become accustomed to over the past few years."

Dziedzic’s in her first term as the top Democrat in the Senate and her fifth overall term.

She urged everyone to to seek regular check-ups to help detect and prevent the spread of cancer.

"Life can be rough. You never know when others are dealing with family or medical challenges. Kindness and a smile go a long way.”

Dziedzic voted Tuesday as the Minnesota State Senate passed a new piece of legislation that will guarantee free school meals to students in all public and charter K-12 schools around the state.