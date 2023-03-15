Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
WCCO News Talk 830

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic announces cancer diagnosis

By Mark Freie,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gD6O4_0lJUN8HR00

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic announced Tuesday she is recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

In a statement, Dziedzic wrote that she went through a series of tests after an "abnormal" pap smear in December. Those tests came back as a cancer diagnosis and doctors recommended she go ahead with surgery on Friday.

Dziedzic underwent surgery Monday at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, calling it a "success."

"There is never a good time for anyone to learn they have cancer. I prefer being on the Senate Floor debating the issues, but like others facing health issues, I am following my doctor’s advice. I plan to physically return to the Capitol soon," wrote Dziedzic. "Until then, I will continue leading the Senate DFL caucus, and doing the work for the people of my district and all Minnesotans through the remote technology we’ve all become accustomed to over the past few years."

Dziedzic’s in her first term as the top Democrat in the Senate and her fifth overall term.

She urged everyone to to seek regular check-ups to help detect and prevent the spread of cancer.

"Life can be rough. You never know when others are dealing with family or medical challenges. Kindness and a smile go a long way.”

Dziedzic voted Tuesday as the Minnesota State Senate passed a new piece of legislation that will guarantee free school meals to students in all public and charter K-12 schools around the state.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
U gets response from Sanford, Fairview CEOs in response to plans to maybe purchase on-campus hospitals
Falcon Heights, MN12 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC2 days ago
Minneapolis schools urges families to be cautious online after stolen data posted online
Minneapolis, MN12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy