9 winners (Cowboys!) and losers (yikes, Josh McDaniels) from Day 2 of NFL free agency

After the initial launch period of free agency, Day 2 could have been quieter. (Keyword: could.)

Two understated trades brought potentially valuable veterans to Dallas and Indianapolis. In Las Vegas, Josh McDaniels started to piece together the Patriots of the Mojave Desert. But his day had an awkward overall taste to it.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson pointedly defended his contract negotiating honor in public. Oh, and Aaron Rodgers kept doing … whatever it was that he’s doing. Not that we’re still waiting for developments here. No way.

Not us. Not ever! However, we can’t speak for various pro football personalities.

As we head into the official start of the league year later today, here are the biggest winners and losers from NFL free agency Day 2.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys' special defense adding Stephon Gilmore

In 2022, the Cowboys were an elite defensive team. I’d go as far as to say they were defined by their defense (sorry, Dak Prescott) in a 12-win season.

Here are some relevant statistics for the damage defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and his crew inflicted on offenses last year:

12th in total defense

Fifth in scoring defense

Eighth in passing defense

First in takeaways (33)

Second in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA

Now they’re adding a fresh Stephon Gilmore on a one-year rental and on one of the most affordable contracts in the league. He will probably be Dallas’ second cornerback after Trevon Diggs, too.

What an ace trade. There’s no other way to slice it.

Lamar Jackson taking control of his narrative

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens can work reporters all they want in trying to win a PR battle against Jackson, but he still has the power of his glorious … Twitter account?

That’s right. Jackson used the old blue-bird website to imply reports about monster contract offers the Ravens sent his way were false. In this situation, aside from his teammates, Jackson might be the only one who properly can fight this contract battle against Baltimore.

He landed a massive haymaker on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Vikings taking care of their own by taking care of Kirk Cousins

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

With veterans like Harrison Smith’s future potentially in flux amidst a tight salary cap situation, Minnesota seemingly had a tough offseason ahead. Who would they keep? Who would the defending NFC North champions let go?

As it turns out, for now, no player who was too significant or noteworthy!

That’s because the Vikings converted Kirk Cousins’ $20 million roster bonus into a signing bonus — which created $16 million in cap space.

And you know what Minnesota did with some of that money? They brought back one of the better centers in football, Garrett Bradbury:

I can’t confirm this for certain, but I’d be willing to bet Sade’s “Smooth Operator” is one of GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s favorite songs.

The Las Vegas Raiders ... for turning into the Patriots West? (Kind of?)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Stop me if this sentence sounds indistinguishable from a certain organization that calls the New England area home. The Raiders will be in parentheticals.

The (Raiders) signed a workhorse possession receiver who can contribute all over the field on an affordable deal. Then (the Raiders) traded away a likely over-the-hill underperforming veteran and recouped a third-round draft pick.

Is that not what Bill Belichick’s Patriots came to be known for during the first part of the 20th century? Sure, the Raiders might be building “The Raider Way” by signing Jakobi Meyers and trading anyone even near 30, but that’s not a poor strategy to try!

I won’t lie: I love how they wheeled and dealt on Tuesday. Well, at least when it came to football matters.

DeMeco Ryans' shrewd approach to free agency for the Houston Texans

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans, fresh off a season where they finished with the league’s second-worst record, are supposed to be rebuilding. I’m not sure that will be the case after watching them acquire receiver Robert Woods, safety Jimmie Ward, and re-sign center Scott Quessenberry, among others, in just a couple of days.

But the real cherry on top for first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans has to be a trade for guard Shaq Mason. It wasn’t too long ago that Mason was regarded as one of the more underrated interior linemen in the NFL.

And the Texans got him for a late-round pick swap in a trade.

Incredible. No notes.

It’s early, but it looks the Texans should, in fact, let Ryans have complete control of his vision in Houston.

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Josh McDaniels' respect among his players (and maybe most of the football world?)

I won’t sit here and pretend anyone took McDaniels seriously as a coach. The blunders he made in his debut 6-11 campaign with Las Vegas are too much to ignore.

But I must admit: I was taken aback a little by a report he had spoiled news of Darren Waller’s recent wedding to WNBA star Kelsey Plum. I knew McDaniels was a head coach out of his element. I didn’t think he had it him to potentially cross such a personal line. I guess I was wrong!

No wonder some of McDaniels’ Raiders players apparently don’t like his approach to work. It doesn’t seem like there’s much to like in the first place.

The New York Jets eschewing any semblance of self-respect to get Aaron Rodgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson turning out to be a bust scarred the Jets that badly, huh?

I doubt the Jets will care about the optics of their antics if they can get Rodgers, but woof: Can we take a look in the mirror, everyone? Don’t you folks feel the least bit embarrassed?

I can understand Allen Lazard, but of what use are washed-up players like Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis to the Jets? The answer is that Rodgers wants them around. That’s it!

C’mon. What’s next: Jake Kumerow? The ghost of Jordy Nelson?

To what lengths will New York go to placate Rodgers’ ego? I don’t think I want to find out, and I’d urge the Jets to stop in their tracks before escalating matters even further.

The New England Patriots, who have been so quiet you could hear an actual pin drop

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Bill Belichick is rarely a big spender in free agency. I get it. You build through the draft, maintain a cost-controlled team, and just do your job.

You also —

Ha, what? Is anyone seriously buying this shtick anymore?

Fine, I’ll say it: It’s been three seasons since Tom Brady left the Patriots. They’ve won a whopping 25 games and haven’t advanced a single round in the postseason. They should’ve made at least a few splashes to a mediocre roster.

But here the Patriots are, cash in hand with their arms folded, waiting for … the second wave of free agency. Maybe.

If he hasn’t already, Belichick is starting to lose the excuse of “picking up the pieces after the GOAT.” I’d advise him to change some of his usual team-building processes soon. He’d probably grumble something critiquing me under his breath in response.

Orlando Brown Jr. and the left-right struggle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Brown Jr. is a premier offensive lineman. He’s probably been the top available free agent from the jump. Yet, here we are, mere hours from the start of the league year on Wednesday, and Brown Jr. has yet to find a new team.

As it turns out, he’s reportedly back to arguing with suitors about the compensation value of left and right tackles. I would venture to guess that Brown Jr.’s point of contention is that the difference between left and right-sided book-ends is virtually inconsequential. I agree with him.

But if I know one thing about NFL executives: they will squabble over a few extra million a year even if they have the extra money in the first place.

Kudos to Brown Jr. for staying patient and, ideally, letting the market come to him. It can’t be easy waging a battle — one you probably won’t win — with some of the most stubborn people in the sport.