9 winners (Cowboys!) and losers (yikes, Josh McDaniels) from Day 2 of NFL free agency
By Robert Zeglinski,
4 days ago
After the initial launch period of free agency, Day 2 could have been quieter. (Keyword: could.)
Two understated trades brought potentially valuable veterans to Dallas and Indianapolis. In Las Vegas, Josh McDaniels started to piece together the Patriots of the Mojave Desert. But his day had an awkward overall taste to it.
Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson pointedly defended his contract negotiating honor in public. Oh, and Aaron Rodgers kept doing … whatever it was that he’s doing. Not that we’re still waiting for developments here. No way.
The Baltimore Ravens can work reporters all they want in trying to win a PR battle against Jackson, but he still has the power of his glorious … Twitter account?
That’s right. Jackson used the old blue-bird website to imply reports about monster contract offers the Ravens sent his way were false. In this situation, aside from his teammates, Jackson might be the only one who properly can fight this contract battle against Baltimore.
He landed a massive haymaker on Tuesday.
The Minnesota Vikings taking care of their own by taking care of Kirk Cousins
Is that not what Bill Belichick’s Patriots came to be known for during the first part of the 20th century? Sure, the Raiders might be building “The Raider Way” by signing Jakobi Meyers and trading anyone even near 30, but that’s not a poor strategy to try!
I won’t lie: I love how they wheeled and dealt on Tuesday. Well, at least when it came to football matters.
DeMeco Ryans' shrewd approach to free agency for the Houston Texans
The Texans, fresh off a season where they finished with the league’s second-worst record, are supposed to be rebuilding. I’m not sure that will be the case after watching them acquire receiver Robert Woods, safety Jimmie Ward, and re-sign center Scott Quessenberry, among others, in just a couple of days.
But the real cherry on top for first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans has to be a trade for guard Shaq Mason. It wasn’t too long ago that Mason was regarded as one of the more underrated interior linemen in the NFL.
And the Texans got him for a late-round pick swap in a trade.
C’mon. What’s next: Jake Kumerow? The ghost of Jordy Nelson?
To what lengths will New York go to placate Rodgers’ ego? I don’t think I want to find out, and I’d urge the Jets to stop in their tracks before escalating matters even further.
The New England Patriots, who have been so quiet you could hear an actual pin drop
Bill Belichick is rarely a big spender in free agency. I get it. You build through the draft, maintain a cost-controlled team, and just do your job.
You also —
Ha, what? Is anyone seriously buying this shtick anymore?
Fine, I’ll say it: It’s been three seasons since Tom Brady left the Patriots. They’ve won a whopping 25 games and haven’t advanced a single round in the postseason. They should’ve made at least a few splashes to a mediocre roster.
But here the Patriots are, cash in hand with their arms folded, waiting for … the second wave of free agency. Maybe.
If he hasn’t already, Belichick is starting to lose the excuse of “picking up the pieces after the GOAT.” I’d advise him to change some of his usual team-building processes soon. He’d probably grumble something critiquing me under his breath in response.
Orlando Brown Jr. and the left-right struggle
Orlando Brown Jr. is a premier offensive lineman. He’s probably been the top available free agent from the jump. Yet, here we are, mere hours from the start of the league year on Wednesday, and Brown Jr. has yet to find a new team.
Comments / 0