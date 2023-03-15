Open in App
Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Hot property: Brewers Hill townhouse has a rooftop deck with waterfront views for $615,000

By Mary Carole McCauley, Baltimore Sun,

4 days ago

Address: 612 S. Dean St., Baltimore 21224

List price: $615,000

Year built : 2015

Real estate agent : Lisa Alatis-Hapney of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Last sold price/date : For $525,000 on June 25, 2019

Property size : 2,375-square-foot home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half bathrooms and an attached two-car garage.

Unique features : The owners of this chic and streamlined red brick townhouse have poured $55,000 in renovations into their home in the past four years.

This residence is fully integrated and connected; the new owners can control lights, the garage door and security cameras from an app on their tablets or phones. This energy-efficient home also has multiple heating and air conditioning zones as well as surround sound in the living room and loft, and zoned audio from the ceilings in all rooms.

Massive windows drench this home with light, while the main floor features wide-plank hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Check out the stairway railings, which have been painted royal blue and provide an intriguing architectural touch. The kitchen features a wine refrigerator, drawer microwave, central island that seats six, dual-fuel oven and walk-in pantry.

A wow factor is provided by the two-tier rooftop deck. The lower tier is large enough for a dining table to seat six. A spiral staircase leads to the upper level, which provides views of the Inner Harbor, Francis Scott Key Bridge and downtown skyline.

An attached two-car garage guarantees the available parking required for stress-free city living.

And did we mention that entertaining from the fourth floor sky deck is a snap, with an easily accessible second wine refrigerator, wet bar and half bathroom?

