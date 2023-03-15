Denim and Jeans Vietnam Spotlights Stretch-Friendly Fashion

Vietnam has become an apparel production powerhouse, and the country’s garment exports are still rapidly growing. To highlight this sector, and specifically the denim category in Vietnam, denim website DenimandJeans.com hosts a recurring trade show in the nation.

The fifth edition of Denim and Jeans Vietnam was held on March 1-2 at the Riverside Palace in Ho Chi Minh. Centered on the theme Yoga x Denim, the two-day event featured more than 50 exhibitors, including Lenzing and many of our mill partners. Local players like XDD Denim, Viet Hong Denims, Tuong Long, TCE and Jomu were joined by mills from around the globe, such as Cone Denim, Prosperity, SM Denim, Neela Denim, Soorty, Pioneer Denim, Lucky Textile, KG Denim, Siddiqsons Limited and PT Duniatex.

