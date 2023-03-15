TurtleFest: Mix sea turtle conservation with festival fun and food

Can learning about sea turtles and how to protect them mix with live music, craft beers and cocktails?

At the 18th Annual TurtleFest it absolutely can!

This year's festival, taking place Saturday, March 18, at Loggerhead Marinelife Center and surrounding Loggerhead Park, has got the recipe for this good time down to a science.

On the turtles and conservation front, the free event will let guests to check out LMC's recently expanded facility, participate in conservation activities and even visit a few of the center's sea turtle patients and other native wildlife.

Happening simultaneously and in perfect harmony, there will be dozens of local artists and merchants selling paintings and crafts, plus live music from four different bands.

The bands include The Leafy Greens, Tasty Vibrations, The Holidazed and the Jay Valor Band.

The Leafy Greens, an acoustic duo out consisting of Ellen Skogman and Billy Kensinger, will kick things off at 10:15 a.m. They will be laying down the acoustic rock and soul with songs that they hope inspire.

At 12:15 p.m. The Holidazed will begin to pump things up with their reggae/funk/rock blend. They have opened for major acts including The Wailers, Authority Zero, Supervillians, Passafire, and Ballyhoo.

Tasty Vibrations are up next at 2 p.m. Out of Pompano Beach, this five-piece is known for their high-energy shows and "shredding the gnar." Prepare for the super goodness.

Rounding at the music will be the Jay Valor Band at 3:45 p.m. with his blend of soul and Americana.

This family-friendly event also has plenty of opportunities for kids to get in on the fun with hands-on activities such as the Junior Vet Lab, which teaches the process of sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation and release. Learn what injuries and afflictions are most common and how the turtles are nursed back to health. For a bit more kinetic fun, there's LMC's massive slide with an ocean view.

Plenty of food including pizza, tacos, veggie burgers, falafel, fries, funnel cake and more available for purchase.

All that learning about conservation, rocking out to great music and tasty food can work up a powerful thirst. No worries as they have soft drinks, craft beer and specialty cocktails. The cocktails will be served in a reusable souvenir cup.

18th Annual TurtleFest in Juno Beach

What: Check out the area's premier marine turtle hospital and stick around for a festival of food, live music and actitivies.

Where: Loggerhead Marinelife Center, 14200 US 1, Juno Beach

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Cost: free

Getting there: Parking for the event will be off-site at 700 Universe Blvd., Juno Beach. Free shuttle buses will run to and from every 15 minutes. Locals are encouraged to ride their bicycles and will have a free bicycle valet service at the entrance to the event.

Information: marinelife.org/turtlefest

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He has lived in the West Palm Beach area for more than 30 years and, from mild to wild, will cover noteworthy community happenings.

