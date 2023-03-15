Here's your Marshfield-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election

Here's your guide to the April 4 spring general election in the Marshfield area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov . You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Marshfield voters

(i) denotes incumbent

State Supreme Court Justice

Daniel Kelly, Janet C. Protasiewicz

State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum

Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum

Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?

State of Wisconsin Welfare Benefits Referendum

Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?

Marshfield City Council

District 10: Bonnie Andres, Andrew Reigel

Marshfield Board of Education (two seats)

Dan Neve (i), Mark Konrardy (i), Tara Tremelling, Nicole Forst

Wood County Branch 4 Judge

Timothy Gebert, Craig Lambert

Marshfield School District Referendum

Shall the Unified School District of Marshfield, Wood, Marathon and Clark Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $99,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions, including for a secure entrance, career and tech ed space, classrooms, student services, and cafeteria/commons and fitness areas, renovations and capital maintenance, building systems, infrastructure and site improvements at Marshfield High School; capital maintenance and building systems improvements at Marshfield Middle School; renovations and building systems, infrastructure, safety and site improvements at the elementary schools; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

Marshfield Public Safety Referendum

Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Marshfield for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 0.554%, which results in a levy of $15,862,899. Shall the City of Marshfield be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional full-time firefighter/paramedics, a sworn police officer, and clerical staff for the police and fire departments, by a total of 7.124%, which results in a levy of $16,992,899, and, on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,130,000 for each fiscal year going forward?

