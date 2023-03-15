St. Louis gold & silver dealer says sales quadruple after bank failures

A local dealer in gold and silver says business is brisk since the banking crisis began on Friday.

"Right now some people are actually going to the bank, physically taking out cash, and buying gold and silver with it." Barry Faintich of Midwest Money says his gold and silver sales have quadrupled, "I would say there's people that are buying up quantity and most people just want to put a little insurance money aside, so I would say that's maybe sales of under $10,000."

Faintich says most people are buying one ounce gold coins that sell for about a hundred dollars above the current market rate for gold, which is $1,900 an ounce.