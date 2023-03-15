Open in App
Cambridge City, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Lincoln Golden Eagle Industries joins Conexus Student Industries to further develop talent

By Zach Piatt, Richmond Palladium-Item,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXHVe_0lJUD5qW00

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Not quite a year ago, Lincoln High School students unveiled Lincoln Golden Eagle Industries (GEI) to their community. This student-run business exceeded every possible expectation at the time for a school of only 300 kids, and it just took its next big step.

According to a March 8 Conexus Indiana release, GEI is one of 15 Indiana high school programs recognized as a member of newly created Conexus Student Industries (CSI), a statewide network dedicated to developing advanced manufacturing and logistics talent through school-based enterprises (SBEs).

"We are honored to be a member of the Conexus Student Industries network,” GEI Director of Operations Kaila Arthur said in the release. “We continue to be dedicated to offering our students opportunities to explore and succeed by collaborating with our local partners in the manufacturing industry."

'Great cause':The story behind Lincoln senior Gavin Trent’s toy drive for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

As members of the CSI council, GEI students will participate in recurring meetings, compete in case competitions and be eligible to receive potential grants. The meetings will bring students and teachers together to share best practices and interact with industry partners. Case competitions will showcase students' abilities to operate a student-run business with cash rewards going to the top three schools. These virtual events are expected to be annual with the inaugural competition scheduled for April 19. Qualifying student-run businesses will also receive annual support grants for summer operation wages, enterprise equipment, materials and more.

CSI's goal is to connect students, teachers and industry leaders to strengthen SBEs like GEI. Lincoln's program provides students real-world opportunities in manufacturing, landscaping, graphic design, business and auto, and they create products ranging from custom T-shirts to laser-engraved plaques and trophies, making GEI an ideal choice for CSI.

The release states that SBEs have taken on higher levels of sophistication and purpose in recent years to better prepare students for life after high school. Industry partners have helped by contributing their mentorship and equipment. CSI is hoping to accelerate the growth.

“Indiana is quickly becoming a leader in the school-based enterprises realm,” Kyle Marshall, Conexus Indiana senior director of K-16 education, said in the release. “No other state is putting as much energy and expertise into supporting and connecting SBEs and engaging the business sector in their work. This is an effort that will pay dividends well into the future.”

Local:INDOT planning to replace Richmond's US 27 bridge, expecting 2 years of construction

Schools interested in learning more about CSI or industry leaders looking to support their local SBE should contact Nikki Jagow at njagow@conexusindiana.com or visit Conexus' website.

Zach Piatt is a reporter for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.

Comments / 0
