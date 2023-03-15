Here's your Oshkosh-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election

Here's your guide to the April 4 spring general election in the Oshkosh area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

See what races are on your ballot.

Find your polling place.

Check to see if you're registered to vote.

Request an absentee ballot.

Here's the list of contested races for Oshkosh-area voters

(i) denotes incumbent

State Supreme Court Justice

Daniel Kelly, Janet C. Protasiewicz

State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum

Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum

Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?

State of Wisconsin Welfare Benefits Referendum

Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?

Oshkosh Mayor

Matt Mugerauer, Aaron Wojciechowski

Oshkosh City Council (three seats)

Courtney Hansen (i), Bill Miller (i), Karl Buelow, Paul Esslinger, Joe Stephenson, Devon Hudak

Oshkosh Area Board of Education (two seats)

Barbara Herzog (i), Adam Bellcorelli, Kelly DeWitt

Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 2

Scott Woldt (i), LaKeisha Haase

Winneconne Community School District Referendum

Shall the Winneconne Community School District, Winnebago and Waushara Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $28,300,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: renovations, infrastructure and capital maintenance replacement, safety and security improvements, accessibility updates and site improvements at Winneconne Middle School , and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment; and reconstruction of the Winneconne High School parking lot?

Berlin City Referendum

Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Berlin for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 0.480%, which results in a levy of $2,111,176. Shall the City of Berlin be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of maintaining police and fire department services and paying for critical street maintenance, by a total of 11.842%, which results in a levy of $2,361,176, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $250,000 for each fiscal year going forward?

Berlin Area School District Referendum 1

Shall the Berlin Area School District, Green Lake, Waushara and Winnebago Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $2,500,000 per year beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2027-2028 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to school building maintenance, staff compensation, educational programming, and student academic and mental health supports?

Berlin Area School District Referendum 2

Shall the Berlin Area School District, Green Lake, Waushara and Winnebago Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $20,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: renovating portions of Clay Lamberton Elementary school, including updating heating and cooling systems, site improvements and remodeling; renovating lighting and sound systems at the district auditorium and capital maintenance improvements at Berlin High School; improving sidewalks and parking lots for pedestrian safety; upgrading district security systems; and acquiring furnishings, fixture and equipment?