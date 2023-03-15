'SIX,' 'Wicked' 'Beetlejuice' and more top 2023-24 PNC Broadway in Louisville season

Louisville audiences, get ready for five hot, new Broadway shows next season and the return of "Wicked" for the first time in eight years.

The new 2023-24 PNC Broadway in Louisville Series season, announced Wednesday, includes an electrifying lineup of six shows. The story of what happened in the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrived in the multi-Tony Award-winning "Wicked" kicks off the season in September at the Kentucky Center, 502 W. Main St. And next spring, the musical everyone is losing their head over, "SIX," will hit the stage with its super-powered remix of 500 years of historical heartbreak told by the six wives of Henry VIII.

Also heading to Louisville for the 2023-24 season is "Tina —The Tina Turner Musical," "Frozen," "Beetlejuice," and "Clue." Season tickets are on sale now and include a blend of a highly requested return and hot premieres straight from Broadway.

"We have been carefully curating this season for many months and expect to welcome new Broadway fans with such a dynamic season," Leslie Broecker, president of PNC Broadway in Louisville told the Courier Journal. "There really is a show for everyone and plenty of family-friendly options."

Straight off its Broadway run, Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" and Disney's "Frozen" have a proven track record of delighting both young and older audience members. Arriving mid-winter in Louisville, "Frozen" will run for two weeks at the Kentucky Center in January and February 2024.

From family-friendly offerings to a bio-musical, "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," tells the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

"We know her music, we love her music but in this show, you'll also leave the theater understanding the depth of Tina Turner's story and where those songs come from," Broecker told The Courier Journal. "With that knowledge, the music becomes better for years to come."

The 2023-24 PNC Broadway in Louisville season also brings a truly hilarious whodunnit to the Kentucky Center in March 2023. "Clue" is based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

"It's not often that plays tour so we are very fortunate to have 'Clue,'" Broecker said. "It's a play that we think will have everyone in stitches."

Perhaps the most talked about Broadway musical of the new season headed to Louisville is the powerhouse tour of "SIX." The high-octane stage musical written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is the modern reimaging of the lives of Henry VIII's six wives. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.

Broecker said each of the wives in "SIX" will conjure up a sense of different pop music icons in an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power.

"When we put together a season we look very hard at the mix. Is there a family show, a date night, is there something a little racy or thought-provoking?" Broecker said. "This new season covers all the genres and the fact that the five new shows are touring through Louisville so close to their Broadway runs is really a coup."

Here's everything you need to know about the PNC Broadway in Louisville 2023-24 schedule, including how to buy tickets.

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com or Twitter @kirbylouisville.

PNC Broadway in Louisville 2023-24 season

All productions take place at the Kentucky Performing Arts building, 501 W. Main St.

'Wicked'

WHAT: This Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz … but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships … until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

WHEN: Sept. 20-Oct. 8

'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical'

WHAT: An uplifting comeback story like no other, "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical" is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much-loved songs, "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical" is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

WHEN: Nov. 28-Dec. 3

'Disney's Frozen'

WHAT: From the producer of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin", "Frozen," the Tony-nominated Best Musical, features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical.

WHEN: Jan. 24-Feb. 4, 2024

'Clue'

WHAT: Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "Clue" is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

WHEN: March 5-10, 2024

'SIX'

WHAT: From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the "SIX" wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power. This new original musical is a global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. "SIX" has won 23 awards in the 2021-22 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

WHEN: April 9-14, 2024

'Beetlejuice'

WHAT: It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this world, "Beetlejuice" is screamingly good fun," according to Variety. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

WHEN: May 14-19, 2024

How to get tickets for PNC Broadway in Louisville 2023-24 season

Season tickets are on sale now at BroadwayinLouisville.com or by calling the Broadway in Louisville subscriber service center at 502-561-1003, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices for the five-show season packages (which include 'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,' 'Frozen,' 'Clue,' 'SIX,' and 'Beetlejuice') range between $209-$737 depending on seat location.

Add 'Wicked' for a six-show package with prices ranging from $260-$860 depending on seat location.

Group reservations are currently being accepted for all shows. For more information visit louisville.broadway.com/groups or email Group Sales Manager, Peggy Hughes, at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

On-sale dates for single tickets are usually 6-8 weeks before a show opens. A good way to score tickets is to join PNC Broadway in Louisville's ECLUB. It's free to join and you'll get alerts in advance of the general public. To sign up, visit BroadwayinLouisville.com.