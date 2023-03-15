Open in App
Wausau, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Wausau Daily Herald

Here's your Wausau-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election

By Lynne A. Fort, Wausau Daily Herald,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cEsX_0lJUAOi700

Here's your guide to the April 4 spring general election in the Wausau area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Wausau voters

(i) denotes incumbent

State Supreme Court Justice

  • Daniel Kelly, Janet C. Protasiewicz

State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum

Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum

Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?

State of Wisconsin Welfare Benefits Referendum

Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?

Wausau School Board (three seats)

  • Lance R. Trollop (i), Cory D. Sillars (i), Jennifer Paoli, Frederick J. Tealey, Gillian Battino
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
1/2 pound of cocaine found during Wisconsin traffic stop, Indiana man arrested
New Carlisle, IN6 days ago
Wisconsin hospital system laying off over 300 employees, cites cost and revenue pressures
Marshfield, WI13 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Major discount retail chain to close majority of store locations in Kentucky
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Rare Cloud Formation Called 'End of the World Sky' Over Minnesota
Bemidji, MN8 days ago
14 Year Old Shot and Killed in Mount Venron “He Was A Good Kid, He Just Followed the Wrong Crowd”
Mount Vernon, NY8 days ago
Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend after fighting, officials say
Independence, LA12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy