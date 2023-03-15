Open in App
Zanesville, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Times Recorder

City to replace water main on Maple Avenue

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcm2S_0lJUAKBD00

ZANESVILLE − Short term inconvenience for long term relief is how Zanesville Public Service Director Scott Brown described plans to replace a stretch of water main on Maple Avenue.

With the Ohio Department of Transportation scheduled to pave the length of Maple Avenue in August, Zanesville City Council passed an ordinance allowing the line replacement as an emergency Monday night to speed the process along.

Council authorized $500,000 for the project, which will replace about 1,200 feet of eight-inch line from Bell Street to Princeton Avenue. The line serves McDonalds and the Maple Terrace Apartments, among other businesses.

The city will purchase the supplies for the project, with the hope of advertising bids by April 1 and awarding them by May 1. The work would need to be done by mid-August to stay ahead of ODOT crews. Brown said he expects to the project to be done by directional boring rather than digging up the entire roadway. Buying the materials before the project is bid out saves time because a company isn't going to buy supplies for a project until it knows it has won a bid, so having the supplies awarded now will save a significant amount of time, Brown said.

The line has had several breaks in the past year, Brown said. Members of council agreed replacing a troublesome line rather than tearing up fresh pavement makes sense.

With all the steps between engineering, surveying, designing and the legislation required, Brown said a project like this usually takes about a year from planning to completion, and he expects this one to be finished in about nine months. "We have spent several hours with our engineer in the last week going over all the final details to make sure we are on target, time wise," he said.

"It will be a short term inconvenience so people aren't constantly delayed by water breaks," Brown said.

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

@crookphoto

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Zanesville, OH newsLocal Zanesville, OH
State Route 60 Reconstruction Project
Duncan Falls, OH2 days ago
South Zanesville Fire Department Received Two Grants for New Equipment
South Zanesville, OH2 days ago
Why Is Columbus the Ohio State Capital?
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: Gihon Road reopens following single vehicle roll over
Parkersburg, WV11 hours ago
Chillicothe Passed a Grass Clipping Ordinance Making Blowing Grass into Roads Illegal Should Circleville?
Chillicothe, OH4 days ago
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone
Parkersburg, WV5 days ago
I-270 northbound reopens following major crash
Gahanna, OH6 days ago
City shuts down Franklinton drug house
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus brewpub owner says city told him to get rid of dumpsters
Columbus, OH3 days ago
UPDATE US-23 & Little Walnut Rd Chase Arrests One Hours Later
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Parkersburg Police: High speed chase ends with arrest
Parkersburg, WV3 days ago
Traffic stop in St. Clairsville leads to the discovery of meth, crack cocaine and other illegal items; two arrested
Saint Clairsville, OH2 days ago
Historic Bexley home on the market for $3 million
Bexley, OH3 days ago
Massillon man arrested at north Columbus hotel after being found with 14-year-old
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Smoke in Hotel Room, Over an Hour to Vent
Dover, OH5 days ago
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, March 14
Columbus, OH5 days ago
President Hasseler Issues Statement Regarding Shooting at Muskingum U.
New Concord, OH1 day ago
Top 5 Pizzeria Restaurants in Columbus
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Pickaway County – Couple Fights Back Against Infested Property in Circleville
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Hoarding situation “so extreme we couldn’t go in without hazmat suits”
Jewett, OH2 days ago
Leading food chain opens another new location in Ohio
New Albany, OH4 days ago
1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
Wooster, OH3 days ago
Ohio pizza shop says hanging 'Now hiring non-stupid people' sign served its purpose
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Etna man sues Licking County sheriff’s deputies, Pataskala police
Pataskala, OH3 days ago
16-year-old allegedly shoots, kills 15-year-old in Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Police: Wooster 17-year-old shoots, kills father after altercation
Wooster, OH4 days ago
Wooster man dead after Tuesday night shooting
Wooster, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy