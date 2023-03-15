Open in App
Jackson, MS
The Clarion Ledger

Jackson back to square 1 on garbage contract. No one knows what's next as contract set to expire

By Ed Inman,

4 days ago
With an emergency contract held by Richard’s Disposal Inc. to collect solid waste in Jackson set to expire in just two weeks, neither Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba nor members of the Jackson City Council on Tuesday provided much insight on exactly what residents should expect to happen come April 1.

Will the current $37 monthly rate go up? Will another contractor such as Waste Management or FCC Environmental Services take the place of Richard's? Will the city supply approved trash bins under a new contract? Will the collection of recyclables be reinstated?

“I have no idea,” said Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said only, “We’re working on it,” adding that no decision had yet been reached.

Council President Ashby Foote of Ward 1 said he would have “no comment” at this time as to what citizens should expect.

Lumumba, for his part, said he has been in contact with all the potential vendors and promised to have a recommended new contract proposal in place for council members to approve before the April 1 deadline. As to specifics of a new contract, Lumumba said, “That will depend on what happens.”

The impending deadline comes on the heels of a 9-0 Mississippi Supreme Court ruling last week that affirmed a lower court decision denying the mayor’s right to veto the council’s refusal to ratify the mayor’s recommended contract with Richard’s last year.

In the ruling justices said under Jackson’s mayor/council form of government a mayor has the right to veto only affirmative actions adopted by a majority vote of the council and that the council’s rejection of a contract was essentially an inaction — not an affirmative vote.

While expressing disappointment in the court ruling, Lumumba said, “It doesn’t change where we are.” He defended his emergency order awarding the contract to Richard’s last year as the right thing to do under the city’s Request for Proposals process because, he maintains, Richard’s provided the lowest and best bid.

Lumumba said under state law, “A bid process approval is not unregulated — you have to have a basis. We can’t just approve or deny a bid by saying, ‘We don’t like you.'”

As to the court’s timing, only weeks before the emergency contract with Richard’s was already set to expire, Lumumba said he thinks that was “coincidental” given that an agreement had already been crafted between the city council and Richard’s. The agreement stipulated that if the court ruled in the council’s favor, then the emergency contract under which Richard’s has been paid would end at the conclusion of whatever month the court ruled.

Lumumba denied giving Richard’s preferential treatment last year, noting that he had previously recommended bids from both Waste Management and FCC when he said those bids were lower.

Conversely, Lumumba said it was the council that acted in an “arbitrary and capricious” way by attempting to steer the contract to Waste Management last year.

“I disagree with that conclusion,” Foote said of the mayor’s remark, refraining from further reiteration. But Foote said he was “very encouraged” by the Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the sole right of the council to vote contracts up or down. “I think it reinforced that we on the council have been on the right side all along,” Foote said.

Meantime, it appears Jacksonians really won’t know who, how, when or even if their solid waste gets picked up once April 1 rolls around — at least not for a few more days.

Waste Management had held the city’s contract to collect waste for decades prior to Richard’s hiring under Lumumba’s emergency order in 2022.

