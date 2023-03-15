Four-star offensive lineman William Satterwhite talks Rutgers football offer, upcoming visits

The most recent Power Five offer to come in for Ohio offensive lineman William Satterwhite was in early March from Rutgers football.

The offer, Satterwhite said, came with a strong developmental pitch from Rutgers that was not just on-the-field but also off of it.

A four-star offensive lineman from Hoban High School (Akron, OH), Satterwhite is a class of 2024 recruit who has been offered by nearly every Power Five program in the Big Ten and the SEC. A 6-foot-5, 290-pound interior offensive lineman, Satterwhite is a top 100 recruit nationally according to Rivals where he is also the fourth-best guard in the nation and the No. 3 player in Ohio.

“Rutgers is a great program and a great school academically so being able to get an offer from there was great,” Satterwhite told Rutgers Wire.

Rutgers has recruited Ohio recently, including landing Kwabena Asamoah in the 2022 recruiting class. The offensive lineman, a guard, earned a starting role by the end of this past seaso at Rutgers as a true freshman .

No visit to Rutgers is planned yet but Satterwhite says that “hopefully” one can be scheduled. The message on the offer call last week, he says, was quite clear from the Scarlet Knights.

“That I can grow and develop there, not just as a player but as a person,” Sattewhite said. “Then they really hammered and talked about the tradition and their motto.”

The 2024 recruiting class features three commits for Rutgers football including four-star running back Gabriel Winowhich from Michigan.

Satterwhite hasn’t spoken with new offensive line coach Pat Flaherty yet but he says he has connected with head coach Greg Schiano .

Flaherty is the new Rutgers offensive line coach who won two Super Bowls as a coach with the New York Giants. Flaherty was recently praised by former Giants quarterback Eli Manning as well as Shaun O’Hara, an All-Pro center with the Giants.

“He was a great guy on the phone and really wanted me to understand F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust and CHOP. He sees me being able to blossom and that I have potential. What stood out was he treats his players as a family more than just as players and coaches. The program is an extension of his family.”

He will be visiting Michigan and Michigan State this week and Tennessee next week. The Volunteers have been logging steady contact with the standout offensive lineman.

“They’ve reached out often and I’ve talked to the whole staff at this point and the energy and coaches are just great,” Satterwhite said about Tennessee before touching on the program’s pitch to him. “Same as most schools really: Come there and develop and hopefully play early.”

