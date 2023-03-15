Open in App
Akron, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star offensive lineman William Satterwhite talks Rutgers football offer, upcoming visits

By Kristian Dyer,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4La0P4_0lJU9m7p00

The most recent Power Five offer to come in for Ohio offensive lineman William Satterwhite was in early March from Rutgers football.

The offer, Satterwhite said, came with a strong developmental pitch from Rutgers that was not just on-the-field but also off of it.

A four-star offensive lineman from Hoban High School (Akron, OH), Satterwhite is a class of 2024 recruit who has been offered by nearly every Power Five program in the Big Ten and the SEC. A 6-foot-5, 290-pound interior offensive lineman, Satterwhite is a top 100 recruit nationally according to Rivals where he is also the fourth-best guard in the nation and the No. 3 player in Ohio.

“Rutgers is a great program and a great school academically so being able to get an offer from there was great,” Satterwhite told Rutgers Wire.

Rutgers has recruited Ohio recently, including landing Kwabena Asamoah in the 2022 recruiting class. The offensive lineman, a guard, earned a starting role by the end of this past seaso at Rutgers as a true freshman .

No visit to Rutgers is planned yet but Satterwhite says that “hopefully” one can be scheduled. The message on the offer call last week, he says, was quite clear from the Scarlet Knights.

“That I can grow and develop there, not just as a player but as a person,” Sattewhite said.

“Then they really hammered and talked about the tradition and their motto.”

The 2024 recruiting class features three commits for Rutgers football including four-star running back Gabriel Winowhich from Michigan.

Related

Three-star running back Jayden Scott has Rutgers football in his top seven

Satterwhite hasn’t spoken with new offensive line coach Pat Flaherty yet but he says he has connected with head coach Greg Schiano .

Flaherty is the new Rutgers offensive line coach who won two Super Bowls as a coach with the New York Giants. Flaherty was recently praised by former Giants quarterback Eli Manning as well as Shaun O’Hara, an All-Pro center with the Giants.

“He was a great guy on the phone and really wanted me to understand F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust and CHOP. He sees me being able to blossom and that I have potential. What stood out was he treats his players as a family more than just as players and coaches. The program is an extension of his family.”

He will be visiting Michigan and Michigan State this week and Tennessee next week. The Volunteers have been logging steady contact with the standout offensive lineman.

“They’ve reached out often and I’ve talked to the whole staff at this point and the energy and coaches are just great,” Satterwhite said about Tennessee before touching on the program’s pitch to him.

“Same as most schools really: Come there and develop and hopefully play early.”

Related

Eli Manning on Rutgers football offensive line coach Pat Flaherty's impact: 'He's going to get his players very well prepared'

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kent State Coach Rob Senderoff Refuses To Discuss His NCAA Violations At Indiana
Kent, OH2 days ago
Indiana star makes NCAA Tournament history
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Akron Buchtel boys basketball wins first state title in school history
Akron, OH11 hours ago
Armintha Evon Lucille Lennon-Collier, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, OH6 days ago
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth: The 3 Best Ice Cream Shops in Akron
Akron, OH1 day ago
Foul play ruled out in death of Akron woman found in Tallmadge
Tallmadge, OH4 days ago
Here’s Where to Find the Best BBQ in Cleveland!
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Habitat for Humanity dedicates Cleveland home to deserving family
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Local doctors, pharmacist mentioned in federal opioid lawsuit
Youngstown, OH5 days ago
3 indicted in stolen beer scheme in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Body found behind Cleveland Heights building
Cleveland Heights, OH5 days ago
Owners of new Warehouse Fish & Chicken takeout seek to make everyone a part of their family fish fry
South Euclid, OH3 days ago
Ohio painter tragically loses his life after falling 21 feet and then crushed by balcony
Cleveland, OH10 days ago
Early release granted for man in Youngstown parking dispute shooting
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Akron family mourns mother killed at red light by suspected drunk driver
Akron, OH3 days ago
Youngstown to Puerto Rico drug case ends in plea
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
18-year-old fatally shot in Akron
Akron, OH6 days ago
Democratic Candidate for Canton City Mayor William Smuckler on Poverty, Police and Priorities
Canton, OH3 days ago
50 shell casings collected at separate Youngstown shooting calls
Youngstown, OH6 days ago
Officials: Man arrested after 3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in Ohio
Akron, OH8 days ago
Discount Drug Mart finally starting construction on former State Road Elementary site in Parma
Parma, OH6 days ago
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC
Canton, NC13 days ago
Woman’s body found in Tallmadge, police say
Tallmadge, OH5 days ago
Cleveland man with ‘blessed’ neck tattoo wanted on arson and domestic violence charges
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Massive fire at former CLE bakery
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Crash shuts down SR-2 westbound from Perry to Painesville
Painesville, OH5 days ago
Cleveland FBI investigate robbery at Ohio Savings Bank
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Man robs Cleveland bank at Playhouse Square
Cleveland, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy