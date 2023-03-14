Open in App
Maryland State
See more from this location?
BlackAmericaWeb

Read All About It: Fans Debate Who Was More Extra Between Ginuwine and Sisqó

By Davonta Herring,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvPbO_0lJU87BC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y98WL_0lJU87BC00

Source: Michel Linssen/Redferns / SGranitz/WireImage / Getty

The late 1990s through the early 2000s was a special time for music, specifically R&B. You couldn’t turn on the radio (or television for that matter) without hearing the crooners of the time professing their love, confessing their faults or a combination of both. As infectious as the music was, being a good singer or performer wasn’t enough. A lot of the artists during the time were bigger than life, or at least that’s how they acted. Everything seemed to be so much more drawn out back then. Two artists that definitely knew how to do the most are Ginuwine and Sisqó . A tweet from @HerSelections posed a question that made the world realize exactly how different the times were.

The poll simply asked ‘Who was more extra, Ginuwine or Sisqó?” The latter got 77% of the votes. Before showing the extraneous of both, it’s important to note how big each of these artists were and how their careers parallel more than we might realize. Ginuwine was born in the nation’s capitol, Washington D.C. while Sisqó was born roughly 40 miles away in Baltimore, Maryland. They both started their careers in groups (Swing Mob and Dru Hill, respectively) and then went on to have successful solo careers. The two singers have both enjoyed having huge Billboard hits that are still very relevant to this day.

Besides their undeniable talent, one thing these two have in common is the fact that they are both characters. There have been countless instances of both men going above and beyond to entertain fans during performances, videos and awards shows. Whether it was Ginuwine coming out on a stretcher or Sisqó legit walking on a woman, the foolery between these two can’t truly be measured. Who had the more memorable moments though? Who was more outlandish with their antics? Check out a gallery below of both of them doing the absolute most. Let us know which one you think takes the cake in the comments.

1. Look At The Moves

Source:IAMKRIS24

2. On The Bike? Lmao

Source:TwoScoopsXD

3. Walkin’ On The Baddies

Source:Etuna_San

4. Call 911

Source:HerSelections

5. He Really Was Yelling. Lmao

Source:HerSelections

6. In His Own Crib. Hahaha

Source:HerSelections

7. Making It Rain. Lol

Source:HerSelections

8. Where Did He Get This Tiger?

Source:FatMan_Slim

9. Watch Out Mya!

Source:510oscar510_

10. SAAANNNGGG

Source:cxerralvnae

11. Come On Bruh. Lmao

Source:19Phranchize
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT10 hours ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
Laurel, MS5 days ago
An 8-year-old snuck his handwritten book onto a library shelf. Now it has a 56-person waiting list.
Boise, ID1 day ago
Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne + More To Hit The Stage At Something In The Water 2023!
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Who Has The Most Legendary ATL Anthem?! [Vote Now]
Atlanta, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy