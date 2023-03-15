Open in App
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

EMSA Sharing Tips On How To Spot Alcohol Poisoning

4 days ago
With many planning to celebrate spring break and St. Patrick's Day, it's going to be a busy stretch for both bars and EMSA.

EMSA said paramedics usually see a spike in alcohol poisoning reports, but that there are a few big signs of alcohol poisoning to look out for.

Some of those signs are increased confusion and the inability to stay awake or focus.

EMSA said if you see those signs in yourself or others, to call for medical help.

Those signs stem from drinking to the point where you can no longer function, and being well beyond the standard intoxicated feeling.

EMSA said they encourage those going out to know their limits and to bring a responsible person along who can keep an eye out.

As alcohol relaxes a persons muscles, first responders said it could put the ability to breathe in jeopardy as someone falls asleep.

"It's actually really dangerous, a great amount of drinking-related deaths happen because they were simply going to sleep it off," EMSA's Michael Wilson said. "They have a diminished airway, and they end up vomiting while they are sleeping. They can't control it and they end up choking and dying because of that."

EMSA also said it's so important for anyone who is heavily intoxicated, no matter what age, to call for medical help when needed.

