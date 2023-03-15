Open in App
Akron, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Akron Beacon Journal

Support for Okolo, Akron City Council comments about police outrageous

By Timothy H. Champion,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUBj0_0lJU7jgu00

This is response to guest columnist Kelly Urbano’s recent opinion piece, “Why can't Akron City Council understand young Black men fear police?"I would ask, why can’t young Black men understand some council members might reasonably oppose placing an “outraged young black man,” demonstrably lacking in self-control, on a “review board” created to “oversee” the police?

How discouraging indeed to see so many people — Urbano, the council members who bungled the vote and embarrassed our city and the elected officials who slander the police department — all of whom “appear“ so incapable of understanding the rage felt by those who take good government and public safety seriously. These are people who follow seemingly inconsequential rules, obey even the inconvenient “little laws" and who detest hypocrisy.

It is an outrage that Imokhai Okolo’s supporters cannot see that his published statements disqualify him outright from consideration for the police review board. How could any police officer subject to that board’s oversight have any confidence in the objectivity or judgment of a member who publicly derides those he supervises as “pigs” and “union pawns”?

Okolo shows other biases in his writings, including “there is not a single young black person below the age of 40 on this board.” How could any cop over age forty have confidence of a fair hearing from Okolo? He clearly lacks the maturity, discretion and temperament necessary to give a police review board credibility. Such a board’s members must be seen as trustworthy and objective for it to be effective or useful and it is outrageous that he and his supporters reflexively dismiss such concerns as “racist."

It is an outrage that elected government officials are permitted, without rebuke or censure, to slander the departments and employees they supervise, especially where the alleged “murder victim” would likely be alive had he not run from the police; discharged a firearm in their sight, then refused to obey lawful orders to stop and get down on the ground.

Fortunately, “outrage” does not count for much nowadays.

Timothy H. Champion is a resident of Akron.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Akron, OH newsLocal Akron, OH
Akron mayoral candidate says he misspoke at forum saying police should 'move in for the kill'
Akron, OH3 days ago
Summit County folks encouraged to wear 330 pride to work on March 30
Akron, OH2 days ago
‘Never too late’: Retired investigators speak after local murders solved over 50 years later
Akron, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Search warrant: Deputies probed Sheffield Twp. burglary
Lorain, OH20 hours ago
Women show their support during drive-through signature event in Chagrin Falls for abortion-rights amendment
Chagrin Falls, OH1 day ago
Moreland Hills mayor passes away suddenly
Moreland Hills, OH3 days ago
Vermilion woman upset as dying mother is forced out of her Crystal Shores apartment
Vermilion, OH16 hours ago
Police: Alliance man called 911 at least 18 times, arrested
Alliance, OH2 days ago
Abortion-rights activists begin collecting signatures for Ohio ballot initiative
Bainbridge, OH2 days ago
Northeast Ohio’s ‘Vaccine Queen’ is back, organizing drive-through signature event Saturday for abortion-rights amendment
Columbus, OH2 days ago
4 in custody after Youngstown police led on car chase
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Years Ago | March 19th
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Jeeps ‘invade’ in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Local officials to mark major step in remediation of historic Sebring property
Sebring, OH2 days ago
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident to be tried as an adult
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
Early release granted for man in Youngstown parking dispute shooting
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Former Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams begins work as interim Richmond Heights chief
Richmond Heights, OH5 days ago
Cleveland FBI investigate robbery at Ohio Savings Bank
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Dog rescued in an Akron house fire, firefighters say
Akron, OH1 day ago
Man tells jaywalker to get out of the street, jaywalker beats him unconscious, police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Suspects claimed to be Child Protective Services, kidnapped Canton infant: Police
Canton, OH2 days ago
Man who posed as cop to kidnap Cleveland girl in 2019 must be re-sentenced, appeals court says
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Bankruptcy filings for people with steady income spiked in 2022, while overall filings dropped
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Judge again denies bond for man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County
Akron, OH4 days ago
ODOT Job One: Fixing Existing Roads
Canton, OH2 days ago
Cleveland man with ‘blessed’ neck tattoo wanted on arson and domestic violence charges
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
3 indicted in stolen beer scheme in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Murder conviction: 50 years after death of 2 local women
Tallmadge, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy