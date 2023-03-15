Here's your Sheboygan-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election

Here's your guide to the April 4 spring general election in the Sheboygan area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov . You can:
Here's the list of contested races for Sheboygan voters
(i) denotes incumbent
State Supreme Court Justice
- Daniel Kelly, Janet C. Protasiewicz
State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum
Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?
State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum
Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?
State of Wisconsin Welfare Benefits Referendum
Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?
Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 5
- George Limbeck, Cassandra Van Gompel
Sheboygan City Council
- District 1: Barb Felde (i), Aaron Guenther
- District 3: Amanda Salazar (i), Paul Bolgert
- District 5: Angela Ramey (i), Mark Kooistra
- District 7: Grazia Perrella (i), Paul Hankins
- District 9: Trey Mitchell (i), Julie Konik
Sheboygan Area Board of Education (three seats)
- Kay Robbins (i), Sarah Ruiz-Harrison (i), Julie Kelly, Heidi Boehmer, David Ross, Haley Stuckmann
Plymouth City Council
- District 2: John Nelson (i), Carole O'Malley
Sheboygan Falls Board of Education (two seats)
- Vicky Bramstedt (i), Michele Meerdink (i), Gary Thelen, Robyn Denning
- Vicky Bramstedt (i), Michele Meerdink (i), Gary Thelen, Robyn Denning
