Here's your Sheboygan-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election

Here's your guide to the April 4 spring general election in the Sheboygan area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov . You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Sheboygan voters

(i) denotes incumbent

State Supreme Court Justice

Daniel Kelly, Janet C. Protasiewicz

State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum

Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum

Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?

State of Wisconsin Welfare Benefits Referendum

Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?

Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 5

George Limbeck, Cassandra Van Gompel

Sheboygan City Council

District 1: Barb Felde (i), Aaron Guenther

Barb Felde (i), Aaron Guenther District 3: Amanda Salazar (i), Paul Bolgert

Amanda Salazar (i), Paul Bolgert District 5: Angela Ramey (i), Mark Kooistra

Angela Ramey (i), Mark Kooistra District 7: Grazia Perrella (i), Paul Hankins

Grazia Perrella (i), Paul Hankins District 9: Trey Mitchell (i), Julie Konik

Sheboygan Area Board of Education (three seats)

Kay Robbins (i), Sarah Ruiz-Harrison (i), Julie Kelly, Heidi Boehmer, David Ross, Haley Stuckmann

Plymouth City Council

District 2: John Nelson (i), Carole O'Malley

Sheboygan Falls Board of Education (two seats)

Vicky Bramstedt (i), Michele Meerdink (i), Gary Thelen, Robyn Denning

