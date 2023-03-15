Open in App
Springfield, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The State Journal-Register

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are six choices to entertain about anyone

By State Journal-Register,

4 days ago

There's something to keep just about everyone entertained this weekend. From St. Patrick's Day celebrations and wine tasting to character performances and shopping, check out these five fun things to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wf3mZ_0lJU7BsK00

The Emerald Underground at Amber's Place

Springfield's Celtic fusion band The Emerald Underground ushers in St. Patrick's Day with a 7 p.m. set Friday at Amber's Place, 410 W. Maple Ave.

The sextet -- made up of Lori McMcKenzie (vocals, percussion), Bill McKenzie (bass, vocals), Nat Radwine (drums, percussion), Joe Kath (fiddle, vocals), Chas Blythe (electric guitar, vocals) and Steve Meyers (acoustic guitar, vocals) -- covers music from Gaelic Storm, Dropkick Murphys, The Pogues, Young Dubliners, Big Country and more.

There is a $5 cover.

St. Andrew's Society Bagpipers

What's St. Patrick's Day without the St. Andrew's Society of Central Illinois bagpipers and drummers?

Friday's pub crawl kicks off at D'arcy's Pint, 661 W. Stanford Ave., at 8:30 a.m., with other appearances at D'arcy's at 1:15 and 6:45 p.m.

The rest of Friday's schedule includes Lime Street Cafe, 951 S. Durkin Dr., at noon and 8 p.m.; The Butternut Hut, 215 N. Second St., at 3:15 p.m.; Shamrock Tavern, 1703 W. Monroe St., at 4 p.m.; Franny's, 2136 N. Eighth St., at 4:30 p.m.; The Corner Pub and Grill, 3271 W. Iles Ave., at 5 p.m.; The Bird Tavern, 1451 W. Jefferson St., at 6 p.m. and Home Plate Bar & Grill, 2571 Koke Mill Rd., at 7:30 p.m.

Shrek on ice

The Springfield Figure Skating Club's Spotlight on Ice features costumed performances from Mary Poppins, Shrek, Showstoppers and 42nd Street.

Shows at Nelson Recreation Center (at Lincoln Park) are at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are available from club members, at the door, or online through Eventbrite.

Old Farmer's Market returns

Spend your Saturday morning shopping at the Winter Old Capitol Farmer's Market. The market returns off-season to Springfield Union Station, 500 E. Madison St., 8 a.m. to noon.

Choose from various vendors selling local meats, produce, Illinois wine, and other creations.

The next market will be on April 1.

Have wine and play music bingo

Get a group of friends and head out to It's All About Wine Saturday for music bingo.

Come early and grab a spot for the fun that starts at 7 p.m., at 1305 Wabash Ave., Suite M, in Springfield. Players who match an artist and song with corresponding numbers can win $10 gift certificates.

Variations of wine by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase along with 18 craft beers, selections of bourbons, and non-alcoholic beverages. You can also bring your own food.

Fantastical folk jam

Grab some folks for Buzz Bomb's Fantastical Folk Jam on Sunday.

Starting at 4 p.m., a musical assortment of country, western, bluegrass, and more will be featured at the 406 E Adams St. location. Attendees are invited to bring their own instruments.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Illinois farm families share a love for ag
Danvers, IL1 day ago
Illinois Lottery employee charged with stealing, cashing winning instant tickets
Springfield, IL3 days ago
From Bill Krekel to Suzie Wichmann, Krekel’s Custard in Springfield’s north end is still serving up favorites
Springfield, IL10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Work underway for new indoor theme park inside White Oaks Mall
Springfield, IL3 days ago
Voice of Springfield Jr. Blues dead after cancer fight
Springfield, IL1 day ago
Another celebrity sighting in Central Illinois
Normal, IL6 days ago
Frank and Linda Vala donate $500,000 to new Springfield non-profit educational center
Springfield, IL2 days ago
370 Room Decatur Conference Center & Hotel in Decatur, Iowa For Sale
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Upcoming days to have several big events across Springfield
Springfield, IL1 day ago
Springfield’s Washington Street closing next week
Springfield, IL3 days ago
Why are there black clouds over Macon County?
Decatur, IL4 days ago
Springfield cougar at rescue center named
Springfield, IL6 days ago
Neighbor reacts to car stuck on Decatur bridge
Decatur, IL7 days ago
Rivian growth drives Bloomington-Normal jobs numbers
Bloomington, IL3 days ago
Vietnam Veterans Honored at Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Pinning Ceremony
Taylorville, IL2 days ago
Two Arrested After Fist Fight in Courthouse Parking Lot on Wednesday
Jacksonville, IL3 days ago
Plans to turn the Juvenile Detention Center into a shelter are on track
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Springfield Catholics will not receive general meat exemption for this year’s Friday St. Patrick’s Day
Springfield, IL7 days ago
Attorney General Raoul charges Illinois Lottery employee for stealing and redeeming winning lottery tickets
Springfield, IL1 day ago
HSHS Medical Group sends letter to patients regarding closing services at St. Mary's
Decatur, IL6 days ago
‘But Kyle’s Mother …’: Father Sentenced to 18 Months for Giving Son Weapon Used in Nashville Waffle House Shooting Has Some Questioning Punishment for Rittenhouse’s Parents
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Pekin cold case: Woman looks for answers in brother’s 1986 death
Pekin, IL3 days ago
Two dead after shooting on East Johnson Avenue in Decatur
Decatur, IL10 hours ago
Springfield Police upgrade death investigation to homicide
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Man shot twice in attempted robbery: Springfield Police
Springfield, IL4 days ago
Death of 72-year-old Springfield woman ruled a homicide
Springfield, IL2 days ago
UPDATE: Springfield Coroner identifies woman found dead in her home
Springfield, IL4 days ago
Two rescued from early morning fire in Lewistown
Lewistown, IL2 days ago
Mother, son arrested
Springfield, IL6 days ago
Springfield house collapses during fire, cause under investigation
Springfield, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy