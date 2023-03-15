Marion Chamber president Heidi Jones recipient of 2023 Athena Award

Though she always drew inspiration from the long list of Marion County's Athena Leadership Award recipients, Heidi Jones never thought she would be one of them.

That changed on Monday afternoon when Jones was honored as the 2023 recipient by the Marion Women's Business Council.

"This is very special," said Jones, who is the president of the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce. "For years, I watched so many amazing women receive this award, but you never put yourself in that same category with those women. So to stand here today being the Athena recipient is such an honor for me. This community is filled with amazing female leaders and I get to see their work every day. I'm proud to be in a category with such amazing women."

The Marion Women's Business Council has been presenting the Athena Leadership Award to local women who have made an impact on the community since 1998. Jones is the 25th recipient of the award in Marion County. Inspired by the Greek goddess representing strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment, the Athena Leadership Award is presented to an individual who shows professional excellence, creativity, initiative, and leadership to the community.

Prior to being appointed president of the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce, a role she assumed in February of this year, Jones served as executive director of Marion Matters, Inc. for nine years. Prior to her time at Marion Matters, Jones spent nearly 12 years in various positions, including local banks and a furniture company. During her time with Marion Matters, Jones played a key role in the development of a variety of community projects.

Jones said she encourages young women to be bold and to find a place where they can use their gifts and talents to serve the community in a positive fashion.

"If it's on your heart to do it, do it," Jones said. "I think we let fear lead us in so many ways society doesn't accept or society doesn't acknowledge. But I think if you have it on your heart to do something, just do it."

Jones said she has been encouraged and mentored by numerous "amazing women" in Marion County throughout her lifetime. She recognized a few of them.

"I have very distinct mentors," Jones said. "Shirley Loving was my first supervisor in my first adult job at Fahey Bank. I was always just amazed at what she stood for. I always call her my 'game changer.' Pam Hall, who was the president of the chamber of commerce, took me under her wing when I first started at Marion Matters as the executive director and I learned so much from her.

"And last, but not least, Judge Teresa Ballinger has been not just a mentor, but a friend to me over the last 10 years. I'm just so grateful for her advice and leadership in the community. I've always looked up to her and admired everything that she has accomplished. She's special to me, very special to me."

During the ceremony on Monday, Jones was presented with several proclamations honoring her selection as the 2023 Athena Leadership Award recipient. She received proclamations from state Rep. Tracy Richardson, Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer, and Marion County Commissioners Andy Appelfeller, Mark Davis, and Kerr Murray.

Jones designated Marion Matters, Inc. as her non-profit agency to receive a donation from the proceeds of the Marion Women's Business Council silent auction and a matching gift from Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial. A total of $5,000 will be presented to Marion Matters, Inc. in Jones' name.

In addition to Jones, five other women were nominated for this year's Athena Leadership Award, each of them outstanding contributors to the community. The other nominees were:

Lisa Cudd, entrepreneur and philanthropist, owner of Bluebird's Nest Shop online retail store

Jennifer Decker Lawson, senior education specialist and coach for Focus 3, an advisory firm that provides consulting and training

Amy Orr Parker, education specialist for the Ohio Department of Education and founder of Luke 3:11 Ministries

Leslie Schneider, resource development director for United Way of North Central Ohio, Inc.

Lora Troutman, founder of the Peace and Freedom Committee and retired Whirlpool Corp. employee

The Marion Women's Business Council was founded in 1994 with the purpose of fostering and promoting self-employed, entrepreneurial women, and women working in corporate environments and providing networking opportunities for local women. Today, the organization has a membership of more than 30 women.

Current board members of the Marion Women's Business Club are Kathie Seckel, president; Pam Workman, senior vice president and acting treasurer; Lisa Bush, junior vice president; Maggie Breeding, secretary; Nikki Workman, Karen Herr, Angie Carbetta, Jennifer Lawson, Lauren Watts, Sherry Goodman, Tammi Cowell, and Whittney Mahle.

For information about the Marion Women's Business Council, go to its website www.womensbusinesscouncil.com, or visit its Facebook page.

