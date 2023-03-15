Do you want to know the secret to making women happy? Here's a primer. | Column

Lynn Norment, a columnist for The Commercial Appeal, is a former editor for Ebony Magazine.

What do women really want?

The question has been asked countless times, and there have been countless answers. Some responses are from psychiatrists, psychologists and sociologists who have studied women. Other retorts are from men who think they know women but really don’t. And there are answers from women themselves.

Maybe legendary singer Aretha Franklin summed it up best when in 1967 she first sang: “R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Find out what it means to me.”

That’s what women wanted then, and that’s what women want today. Respect at home, respect in the workplace, respect in the world. Women certainly have earned respect, and one would think that by now their partners and employers know what it means to women. Yet that is not always the case.

More from Lynn Norment:Women's History Month: Pregnancy and childbirth should not endanger the lives of mothers | Norment

Women want to feel desire and safe

As we celebrate Women’s Month 2023, let’s ponder this question again. What do women really want from life? What makes women happy?

Initially, this question suggests love and personal relationships. Much has been written on what women want in romantic bonds. There are books, studies, articles, and essays.

Women want to be loved, they want to feel loved so they can be comfortable and relaxed with their spouses, their partners. They want to be seen as sexually desirable, to feel that they are special. They want to be appreciated and get verbal confirmation of that appreciation as well.

Women also want to feel safe and secure with their partners. They want to feel they can spend time with their special person and not have to be strong or competitive. They want to know that their partner will protect them when necessary. And they want to express themselves emotionally and sexually without being judged.

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Women want to solve problems with their partners

Most women are naturally nurturing, and they want to be allowed to express that quality without being pushed away. When their partner is experiencing a bad day or difficult times, women want them to open up and talk about their problems. They want men to share with them and feel they are part of the solution. They don’t want to be pushed away or shut out.

I happen to know a young woman going through that right now. The man with whom she thought she had established a great relationship hit a rough patch. He lost his job but won’t talk to her about it. In fact, he withdrew and will not respond to her outreach. “Even if we get past this,” she told me, “I feel that the way he is responding and shutting me out is indicative of how he will be if we married. This will not work for me.”

Women want their partners to communicate with them so they can feel they can count on their partners as their partners can count on them. They want to be able to trust them and trust their words and actions.

When a man tells his woman that he will do something, it disappoints her when he does not follow through. She is hurt when her man fails to fulfill his commitment to her and family. Little missteps add up and diminish her trust. The man must earn back her trust and faith.

If he says he will do something, he should do it. Be consistent and trustworthy. To be happy, that is what women want and need from their partners.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Women want career satisfaction and flexibility

Enjoying a satisfying love life is just half of what working women need to experience joy and happiness in life. What happens on the job and in their careers is also very important to a woman’s wholeness and overall well-being.

Finding a job that suits their skills and personality is a good start, but working women, especially ambitious women, want and need more. Priorities have changed over the years, and a decent paycheck is just part of the equation. The chaotic work environments experienced during the pandemic brought aspects of work life into focus. Women now are very specific about what they need to make a full contribution and find satisfaction with their jobs.

Surveys show that most important to many women is having flexibility in work hours and locations. During the pandemic, some employees became comfortable and more productive by working remotely. Now, employers are asking, sometimes demanding, that workers return to the office. Some employees are rebelling.

Understandably, a great number of working women have additional responsibilities as a mother and wife. They want to work and feel that they make a valuable contribution. But they find they can thrive and be even more effective with flexible work schedules. A hybrid arrangement is a good compromise: Some days in the office, other days working from home.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Men: Ask and listen to see what women want

Without a doubt, women also want parity on the job and for employers to champion gender and racial equality. They want the same status and paychecks as men, but also the same opportunities for advancement. That means professional development opportunities, but also removal of gender barriers known as the glass ceiling.

Women are fed up with doing the work and putting in the time only to experience, yet again, being overlooked for leadership positions. No doubt women have been held to higher performance benchmarks while preferential treatment of men has been the norm. To prove themselves, women often have worked longer hours with no additional compensation.

Women also want inclusive work environments free of hostility, harassment, microaggressions and ego-fueled personalities. Though they can raise their voices as well as any, they would prefer to be heard without having to shout. Relating to others with empathy and consideration, which is the preferred style of women, should not be considered a fault.

Yes, books have been written on what women want, but men should be reminded, and they need to be mindful. What women don’t want is to be patronized, taken for granted, sexually or verbally harassed, and sexually or physically abused. Women want to be trusted, listened to and recognized for their contributions – on the job and off.

As Aretha Franklin emphasized, women want to be respected. If there is any doubt as to what that means, men need to find out from the women in their lives and in workplaces. Just ask – and listen.

Lynn Norment, a columnist for The Commercial Appeal, is a former editor for Ebony Magazine.