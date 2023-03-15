State 42/57 in Sturgeon Bay will close at night for two months of roadwork

STURGEON BAY - Upcoming highway repairs on the north side of the city will cause nighttime closures on State 42/57 this spring.

The closures are the result of a Wisconsin Department of Transportation resurfacing project on the highways' 1.2-mile stretch from Egg Harbor Road to where they split in the town of Sevastopol. The DOT said in a news release that work is expected to begin by early April and run for about two months, with a contracted completion date of June 8.

The DOT plans to have most of the road work done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on construction days to lessen or avoid its impact on motorists passing through the site. Full road closures and lane closures will occur during construction times, but the DOT said lanes will remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The suggested detours will use a combination of Egg Harbor Road, Old Highway Road, County BB (Gordon Road) and County HH (North Eighth Avenue), depending on which segment of 42/57 is being worked on. The DOT also plans a one-week detour off 57 that will use County P from the town of Institute to State 42 north of its junction with 57.

The project will replace the existing concrete base and pavement at several locations, mill and resurface existing lanes and shoulders, widen paved shoulders from 3 to 5 feet, replace concrete curbs and gutters at several locations, upgrade guardrails, replace several storm sewer inlets, add gravel to existing shoulders, and mark the pavement.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/wis42shore.

