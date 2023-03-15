Open in App
Algoma, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

State 54 will close in Kewaunee County for three weeks this summer

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

4 days ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY - Parts of State 54 between Casco and Algoma will close for three weeks this summer, although the exact dates are yet to be determined.

The closures will be part of a three-and-a-half-month resurfacing project on the highway, covering 13.2 miles from Rockledge Road on the east end of the village of Luxemburg to Sunset Avenue on the west side of Algoma. A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said work on the project could take place anytime from mid-April to late October.

The highway will close to replace culvert pipes along the route. The DOT has two suggested detours depending on which stretches of road will close because of culvert work; one will follow County C and County K between Casco and Rio Creek, the other follows County K and State 42 between Rio Creek and Algoma.

Otherwise, State 54 will remain open during the project, although lane closures will occur as necessary with flagpersons controlling traffic.

The other roadwork on this project will be milling and resurfacing the existing lanes and shoulders, widening paved shoulders from 3 to 5 feet, replacing some concrete curbs/gutters, sidewalks and curb ramps, installing centerline and shoulder rumble strips, upgrading guardrails, repairing frost heaves, adding gravel to existing shoulders, and marking the pavement.

For updates on the project, visit projects.511wi.gov/region/northeast.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

WANT MORE KEWAUNEE COUNTY NEWS? Read the Star-News online

