Here's your Stevens Point-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election

Here's your guide to the April 4 spring general election in the Stevens Point area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov . You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Stevens Point voters

(i) denotes incumbent

State Supreme Court Justice

Daniel Kelly, Janet C. Protasiewicz

State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum

Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum

Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?

State of Wisconsin Welfare Benefits Referendum

Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?

Stevens Point Mayor

Mike Wiza (i), Meleesa Johnson

Stevens Point City Council

District 1: Marc Christianson (i), Gracia Day

David Plaisance (i), Jason C. Behrendt

Mary Kneebone (i), Tim Johnson

Sam Lang, Keith Kedrowski

Stevens Point Board of Education (three seats)

Gee Pope (i), Chris Scott (i), Miguel Campos, Ted Kowalski, Robert Larson, Alex Sommers

Plover Village President

Ross Ballard, Gary Wolf

Plover Ward 2 Trustee

Darcy Grabski, Sara Luchini, Tim L Cisewski, Al Haga

Stevens Point Bliss, Mason, Prairie, Koch, Francis Street Reconstruction Referendum

Shall the City of Stevens Point reconstruct Bliss Avenue from Water Street to approximately Park Avenue, Mason Street from Water Street to approximately Park Avenue, Prairie Street from approximately the CN Railroad to Francis Street, Koch Street from Water Street to Prairie Street, and Francis Street from approximately Prairie Street to Water Street, including the replacement and/or installation of all pavement, curb, gutter, sidewalk, and multi-use trail at an estimated cost of $1,300,000?

Stevens Point Maria, Walker, Vincent Road Reconstruction Referendum

Shall the City of Stevens Point reconstruct Maria Drive from approximately Second Street to approximately Division Street, Walker Street from approximately Second Street to its west termini, and Vincent Street from Maria Drive to approximately Sixth Avenue, including the replacement and/or installation of all pavement, curb, gutter and sidewalk at an estimated cost of $2,900,000?

