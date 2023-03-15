Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to embrace 'Big Dreams' at April Fools' Fête fundraiser

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will celebrate a decade-long tradition when it hosts the music-filled April Fools' Fête fundraiser on April 3 in the ballroom at Michael’s On East.

During this year’s April Fools' Fête, WBTT Stage of Discovery students will share their “Big Dreams.” The group will be joined by some of the community’s favorite professional WBTT performers as well as a live band led by music director (and drummer) Etienne “EJ” Porter. Proceeds benefit WBTT’s education programs.

“I never fail to be overwhelmed with pride as I see our young students grow in confidence and develop their talents,” said WBTT Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who is directing the entertainment and also will perform. “To see these aspiring artists take steps to make their dreams come true is truly my dream and my primary purpose in founding WBTT 23 years ago.”

WBTT’s education programs include the Stage of Discovery summer musical theater intensive program; the Jazzlinks and Rhythm & Tales school outreach programs; WBTT Voices Community Forum, an ongoing series of free community forums about issues impacting society; and workshop opportunities. The organization is also deeply invested in mentoring and offering a stage for young, aspiring artists and playwrights of color.

"We could not be more excited to celebrate with our supporters during our April Fools' Fête this year," WBTT executive director Julie Leach said. "We would not be able to present our education and youth development programs without support from the community – this event will showcase the impact our education programs are having on youth here in our area.”

Event co-chairs are Cynthia Davis and Jole Sandblom. Major sponsors for the event include the Brunckhorst Family, Sy Goldblatt, Dona and Sam Scott, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and The Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org to purchase tickets. For sponsorships, contact Debra Flynt-Garrett at 941-404-775 or dfgarrett@westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel