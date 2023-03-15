Open in App
The Daily Jeffersonian

Tipton honored for work at Noble Correctional Institution

By Special to the Daily Jeffersonian,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YayAx_0lJU6g0W00

Noble Correctional Institution (NCI) has announced Robert Tipton as the 2023 Correction Officer of the Year.

Tipton is a graduate of Cambridge High School and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Tipton began working as an officer at NCI more than five and a half years ago and has earned the respect of those he works with. He serves on the institution’s Special Response Team (SRT) and is certified as an instructor in both Defensive Tactics and Subject Control (DTSC) and Use of Force.

Tipton works in a housing unit with 240 incarcerated adult males. He takes pride in the way he carries himself and his actions, like finding contraband within the unit, to make NCI safer. He serves as a mentor for newer staff, often instructing them on the way to work in the dorm setting.

He is actively working on his goals of job advancement and aspires to climb the ranks to a security supervisor. NCI Warden Jay Forshey stated, “Officer Tipton is representing all NCI Officers, he is a solid, dependable officer and he is an excellent choice to represent NCI.”

Submitted by Jessica Wilson with the Noble Correctional Institution

