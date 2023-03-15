Open in App
Appleton, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Post-Crescent

Here's your Appleton-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election

By Lynne A. Fort, Appleton Post-Crescent,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnDGK_0lJU6W8800

Here's your guide to the April 4 spring general election in the Appleton area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Fox Cities voters

(i) denotes incumbent

State Supreme Court Justice

  • Daniel Kelly, Janet C. Protasiewicz

State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum

Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum

Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?

State of Wisconsin Welfare Benefits Referendum

Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?

Appleton Board of Education (three seats)

  • Deborah Truyman (i), Kristine Sauter (i), Sam Blackwell, Jason Kolpack, Nick Ross

Appleton Common Council

  • District 7: Patrick Hayden, Karl Koenig

Buchanan Town Chair

  • Greg Sprangers (i), Joe Coenen

Combined Locks Village Board (three seats)

  • Brad Schinke (i), Cathy Vander Zanden (i), Ken Heckner, Jackie Jaeger

Grand Chute Town Board

  • Town Chair: Jason Van Eperen (i), Dave Schowalter
  • Supervisor 1: Ron Wolff (i), Tim Bantes
  • Supervisor 3: Walt Nocito (i), Beth English

Greenville Village Board (two seats)

  • Andy Peters (i), Kelly Shattuck (i), Dean Culbertson

Kaukauna Board of Education (two seats)

  • Sue Gertz (i), Dale Antoine, Tracy LyBoualong, Charles West

Kaukauna Common Council

  • District 1: Marty DeCoster (i), Liz Walker
  • District 3: Brian Schell (i), Chris Britten

Neenah Board of Education (three seats)

  • Tom Hanby (i), Deborah Watry (i), Lindsay Clark, Brian Roeh, Rocky Schaefer, Michelle Swardenski

Neenah Common Council

  • District 1: Cari Lendrum (i), Alexander Collins

Outagamie County Executive

  • Tom Nelson (i), Kevin Sturn

Winnebago County Judge Branch 2

  • Scott Woldt (i), LaKeisha Haase
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
‘There’s no transparency’: Secretive ‘pocket veto’ scuttles Wisconsin projects
Appleton, WI1 day ago
Twelve years later, school districts still paying price for Act 10
Madison, WI2 days ago
Sold! LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Off The Market
Kenosha, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Newsmaker Sunday: Green Bay mayoral candidate, Chad Weininger
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Iola event brought new laws statewide
Iola, WI8 hours ago
Milwaukee Democrats propose cash bail alternative
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
In Wausau, more credit card use means more fraud reports
Wausau, WI2 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Transportation co. announces closure of Wisconsin freight trucking facility, 180+ employees possibly affected
Milwaukee, WI13 hours ago
One Of The Most Miserable Cities In The Country Is In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Alkaline hydrolysis: Wisconsin 'water cremation' bill dies in Madison
Madison, WI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy