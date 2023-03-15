Open in App
Springfield, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Springfield News-Leader

Empty C-Street lot to be developed into affordable housing

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1UTK_0lJU6Qpm00

Last week, Springfield's Landmarks Board gave the go-ahead to developers planning a new complex of affordable housing units on Commercial Street in a currently vacant lot.

Developed by the Vecino Group, the Sankofa development would include units of affordable housing with a business incubator and retail storefronts on the first floor.

Located at 411 W. Commercial St., the empty lot has been vacant for more than 50 years and is only three doors down from the Vecino Group's offices. Four stories tall, the development will be composed of 42 new, affordable units totaling nearly 43,000 square feet, as well as five ground floor commercial retail spaces totaling more than 5,000 square feet.

A business incubator on the first floor will be operated by the Springfield Multicultural Business Association and focus on promoting minority-owned businesses.

To remain affordable, the units will only be leased to those whose annual earners are 60% or less of the area median income.

"There is currently minimal, if any, substantial affordable housing solutions serving this area," reads the Vecino Group's Landmarks Board application.

"Even with agencies in Greene County having distributed more than $2.6 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Funds in 2021, a gap in accessible, affordable housing remains constant. Low-earning households often must choose which needs to meet first, resulting in stress on employment, childcare, nutrition, education and other factors that impact community well-being. As proposed, this development will benefit not only residents, but the surrounding Zone 1 of Springfield and all of Greene County."

The Vecino Group will partner with Harmony House to provide supportive services to residents fleeing domestic or dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking.

Such services include:

  • Onsite or remote social workers providing case management;
  • Referrals to other services as needed;
  • Transportation assistance;
  • On-site programming (to be established by the needs of residents);
  • Ongoing assistance with rental assistance/housing vouchers;
  • Support in securing furnishings.

Several C-Street community members spoke with cautious optimism about the project but expressed concerns with its impact on the historic district.

Resident Christine Schilling said at the meeting that the Vecino Group had "come a long way on addressing the historic nature" of Commercial Street.

"It has really beautifully reflected the architectural features of its neighboring buildings and for that I really am grateful because it feels like our street."

But Schilling added that the 42 units will "multiply the population" on Commercial Street "by a very large amount." Schilling and other community members at the meeting feared such an influx could create pressures on nearby public parking because the new apartment complex will not have private parking.

A representative from the Vecino Group at the meeting noted that much of the public parking near the site is unused much of the time and many of the low-income tenants at the complex will not own their own vehicle.

"There's plenty of public parking spaces in front of the building on the street that is not occupied at nighttime. There are also nearby parking lots that are usually pretty empty," the representative said.

The certificate of appropriateness — allowing the project to move forward in the historic Commercial Street District — was unanimously approved by the Landmarks Board last week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MO newsLocal Springfield, MO
The 7 Best New Restaurants in Springfield MO
Springfield, MO16 hours ago
Grand Street pedestrian underpass expected to be finished in May as other projects on campus continue
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Springfield woman raises money to buy Narcan distribution box
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Body found inside burning car behind Lebanon motel
Lebanon, MO11 hours ago
10 Branson Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Branson, MO5 days ago
Springfield Police Department advises people to have a plan for St. Patrick’s Day
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Branson woman charged in Kirbyville school theft
Branson, MO2 days ago
TAPS on Downing Street opens in Hollister
Hollister, MO2 days ago
Multiple fire departments respond to housefire
Fair Grove, MO2 days ago
Lebanon Police: Body found in burning car early Sunday morning
Lebanon, MO15 hours ago
Thunderstorms moving in this evening with a strong cold front
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Springfield, MO | 13 Must-Try Places
Springfield, MO6 days ago
Lebanon Police investigating body found in burned car
Lebanon, MO15 hours ago
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of March?
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Springfield PD cracking down on municipal warrants
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Police investigate a crash involving an emergency service vehicle in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Girl hit by car in Springfield; the driver takes her home, then leaves
Springfield, MO3 days ago
2 Ozarks business owners plead guilty to illegally tampering with emissions controls
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Police locate Springfield man reported missing
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Woman sues Silver Dollar City, claiming she was injured on ride
Branson, MO5 days ago
Aurora resident passes away after wreck
Aurora, MO3 days ago
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Aurora Schools placed on precautionary lockdown
Aurora, MO4 days ago
Texas pizza chain targets Ozarks
Springfield, MO7 days ago
Lebanon, Mo. teenager in serious condition after being thrown from car during rollover crash
Lebanon, MO11 hours ago
Sleep Tight, Joplin! Weight loss awaits. Doctor Explains
Joplin, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy