Spring Lake firefighter Tucker Chartier, right, accepts the Firefighter of the Year award from Ottawa County Commissioner Roger Bergman, left, at Monday night’s Spring Lake Township Board meeting. Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker

SPRING LAKE TWP. — The audience seating in the Spring Lake Fire Department meeting room was full on Monday night, and the perimeter of the room was lined with firefighters.

They were there for Spring Lake fireman Tucker Chartier to be honored as the department’s Firefighter of the Year.

Tucker Chartier shakes the hand of Chief John Stalzer, both of the Spring Lake Fire Department, after Chartier was given the Firefighter of the Year award by Ottawa County Commissioner Roger Bergman (left). er. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

Firefighters from the Spring Lake Fire Department gather Monday night. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

