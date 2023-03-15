Open in App
The Tennessean

Nashville's hot chicken without the drive? Check out these Williamson County hotspots

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean,

4 days ago
Craving Nashville-style hot chicken, but don’t want to drive 30 minutes?

As Williamson County continues to grow, there are more options for residents looking to scorch their taste buds with Music City’s contemporary signature dish.

Here are a few places to try closer to home:

Bishop's Meat & Three

It's the original spot for Hattie B's hot chicken. The owner and founders of Hattie B's, Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr., also own Bishop's Meat & Three. The senior Bishop, also a second-generation restauranteur, opened Bishop's in Cool Springs and was able to perfect the family's hot chicken before opening the Hattie B's in 2012. The restaurant now has multiple locations, including Atlanta and Las Vegas. The originator restaurant spot serves the Hattie B's hot chicken in addition to a variety of traditional Southern veggies.

3065 Mallory Lane, Franklin; 615-771-9432; bishopsmeat3.com

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish

Big Shake’s has risen to prominence on the scene. It's based not only on its hot chicken, but also the simple restaurant’s fish filets and unique shrimp burgers. Restaurant creator Shawn Davis, also known as “Chef Big Shake,” appeared on Shark Tank in 2011. Two years later, he opened the first Big Shake’s in Franklin. The restaurant has since expanded to Columbia, Nashville and Huntsville, Ala. The restaurant’s unique condiments include CRYBABY sauce and Ghost Pepper Mayo.

1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; 615-988-9335; bigshakeshotchicken.com

Outlanders Chicken

This Nolensville staple is known for its chicken tenders — grilled or fried, naked or tossed in sauce. And, one option for those tenders is “Nashville HOT.” If that’s not fiery enough, dunk the tenders into Thunderbird sauce.

The point is you pick your spicy here.

7215 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; 615-283-7975; outlanderschicken.com

Maniacs

This Brentwood chicken restaurant offers a broiled chicken tender option in addition to fried fingers. There’s not a “Nashville hot chicken” option, so this might be a slight stretch for this list. But the local eatery has a variety of house-made spicy sauces, including three at different heat levels: Coyote, Bang-Bang and Habanero.

99 Seaboard Lane, Brentwood; 615-370-2803; maniacsrestaurant.com

Waldo's Chicken and Beer

This Southern chain focuses on — as the name implies — bird and brews. Waldo’s menu also doesn’t have a “Nashville hot” anywhere on the menu. But their fried chicken, both fried and slow roasted, remain overnight in a pickle brine for a moist, flavorful, taste with a kick. There’s also a Fowl Mouth sandwich, which is a fried thigh covered with habanero oil and jalapeño slaw.

Hot enough for you?

1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 129, Cool Springs; 615-614-8880

108 New Hwy 96 West, Franklin; 615-538-3994

waldoschicken.com

