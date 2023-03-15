Open in App
Watertown, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Watertown food: Unique BBQ, blackberry wine part of attraction for train, event visitors

By Andy Humbles, Nashville Tennessean,

4 days ago
  • James Stephens well-known for barbecue and sauce at Depot Junction Cafe.
  • The Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Co., La Cocina and DelMonaco Watertown all destinations for locals and visitors. stop for many train goer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAWeN_0lJU3mTv00

Watertown may be a small town of about 1,550 residents just east of Nashville, but it's also a destination.

The town is a regular stop for the Tennessee Railway Museum excursion trains that can bring more than 500 visitors on Saturdays. Special events like the fall and spring mile-long yard sales and a summer jazz festival also bring in crowds.

Food and drink options may not be many, but they can be part of the charm and a draw on their own.

So next time Watertown makes an appearance on the itinerary, check out these go-to options:

Depot Junction Café, 108 Depot Street: Barbecue made in-house with a homemade barbecue sauce is in high demand on the excursion trains and bigger events. Lead cook and co-owner James Stephens boils Boston Butts and pulls the pork by hand, mixing it with his own sweet and tangy sauce, wife and co-owner Debbie Stephens said. It’s offered as a dinner with two vegetables, on a sandwich or even as a barbecue potato. The restaurant seats 250 and usually turns over a table three times on train and event days.

DelMonaco Watertown, 131 Depot Street: DelMonaco, which became established with a location in Baxter, opened a satellite location in Watertown for the excursion trains and events. DelMonaco sponsors the wine-tasting rides. Blackberry Sweet ($21.46 a bottle and $8.20 per glass) is a popular wine made with all blackberries, no grapes, for a taste that compares to blackberry jam. Blackberry Sweet is sometimes mixed with lemonade and can be poured on top of wine slushies, assistant manager Mason Hess said. Also on the menu is the Conductor’s Blend with a train on the label and a back that looks like a ticket, specifically geared toward the Tennessee Railway Museum’s excursion trains.

La Cocina Mexican Restaurante, 8484 Sparta Pike: Fajitas served on a skillet with chicken, shrimp, steak and mixed options is a draw along with the Guacamole Casero. Another option is the Jim’s Nachos with grilled chicken, melted cheese and rice named for a customer at another La Cocina restaurant.

The Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Co., 100 Public Square: This establishment specializes in quick grab-and-go sandwich and bakery options for train riders – often to match different excursion train themes. A pre-set menu is sometimes available on the train to help riders preorder or know what they want on arrival, co-owner Ali O’Reel said. The Antique Jim’s Honey Bourbon Latte is a popular beverage option.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Concerned Citizens of Tennessee raise funds for LGBTQ+ nonprofit selling shirts
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
This Huge Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Search for suspects underway after Nazi graffiti, hate messages spray-painted on homes in Nashville neighborhood
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'I'll be 90 years old!' Beloved McFadden Community Center receptionist to retire
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Tiondra Lay discovered Hennessy Black was not her friend in Zaxby’s parking lot
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Volunteers needed at new warming center in Gallatin
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
Selk Pressure Washing announces Grand Opening
Cookeville, TN2 days ago
Costco submits plans to build store in Mt. Juliet
Mount Juliet, TN3 days ago
Exterior Home Fire Caused by Unattended Outdoor Pit Fire on Thursday Morning
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
'Operating a business illegally': Walker Trucking & Excavating stop order issued
Ashland City, TN2 days ago
Fair board narrowly approves NASCAR proposal
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Concerns mount after South Nashville homeless encampment closes
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Longtime East Nashville residents say gentrification is getting 'out of control'
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Members of 170-year-old Nashville church worried about new proposed high rise
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Tennessee Poison Center seeing 'alarming' increase in calls about delta-8 and children
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man airlifted to Nashville after falling from roof in Kentucky
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Frigid teens expected in most areas overnight
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Two Brentwood teens dead after vehicle crashes into tree, catches on fire
Brentwood, TN1 day ago
Couple loses home in fire amid cancer battle
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Williamson County chase ends on I-840 at Rutherford Co., Wilson Co. line
Murfreesboro, TN8 hours ago
Woman found dead inside garage at Murfreesboro home
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Hendersonville Library Director fired after threats, allegations in national media relating to Christian actor’s story hour
Hendersonville, TN4 days ago
Smyrna Police Department Welcomes Five New Officers
Smyrna, TN2 days ago
Tennessee Unclaimed Property returns WWII Medals to Sanders family
Nashville, TN3 days ago
9 years after Johnny Cash’s great niece killed, families call for second look into Putnam County death investigations
Cookeville, TN1 day ago
Murfreesboro City Schools Announces New Leadership
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy