This March Madness, Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball have nothing to lose | Estes

No motivational cliché in sports is more worn out than the desire to be disrespected.

These days, it seems everyone feels slighted. Everyone takes it personally. It has become such a common refrain from athletes and coaches, the instinctive response is to roll your eyes.

It’s just that every once in a while, there’s a whiff of legitimacy behind it.

Like with Tennessee basketball all of a sudden.

“We have all the motivation we need," said Tennessee senior Josiah-Jordan James on Monday. "We feel like we've been disrespected all year."

The Vols haven’t been disrespected all season. They are a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They were almost ranked No. 1 in the country at one point and are still No. 5 in Ken Pomeroy’s metrics-based rankings.

But they sure are being discounted right now, on the eve of March Madness.

RAGIN CAJUNS:What to know about Louisiana, Tennessee's first-round opponent

TOPPMEYER:Tennessee an easy upset? Whoa, hold up

ADAMS:Don't pick Tennessee, Rick Barnes to go too far in your bracket

Tennessee is being widely labeled as a lost cause, a top seed best avoided in your bracket. Soon as the Vols were introduced during Sunday's selection show, you had Seth Davis on CBS proclaiming them to be overseeded and forecasting No. 13-seeded Louisiana to knock them off in the first round.

Famed handicapper Chris “The Bear” Fallica listed Tennessee as the “Top seed I’m least confident in” for the East Region, writing for Fox Sports that “It’s hard to think Tennessee can make a long run.”

Pat Forde of SI.com ranked the Vols as the 48th-best team in the field, one spot behind Louisiana.

Look, it’s all fair. The fade in Knoxville has been real.

In observing Tennessee lately, you’ve not seen the same team that beat Kansas and Texas and Alabama earlier this season. Zakai Zeigler’s season-ending knee injury was indeed a crushing blow. I'd imagine Vol Nation isn't getting hopes up while bracing for another quick Rick Barnes exit from the Big Dance, especially since red-hot Duke likely waits in the second round even if Tennessee does get past Louisiana.

It appears bleak. I can’t convince you otherwise.

I'll just take note of one thing that's worth mentioning: The pressure is off Tennessee this time.

And that’s such a different vibe than what Barnes’ previous Tennessee teams have carried into the NCAA Tournament.

In Barnes’ five trips with the Vols, they’ve been seeded No. 3, No. 2, No. 5, No. 3 and now No. 4. Only one of the previous four made it past the first weekend, and the 31-win team of 2018-19 lost in the Sweet 16.

These defeats were all crushing disappointments. They fell short of lofty and popular expectations, and last season’s Vols may have been the worst. They had a Final Four swagger after winning the SEC Tournament, only to be bounced by Michigan in the second round.

This time, if the Vols win two games to make a regional, it’ll surprise many people.

“We got seeded because of our body of work, and these guys certainly deserved it,” Barnes said Monday without naming the selection show specifically. “… Our guys know what we have to do. You look at what we've done in the month of February with what we've had to work through, we've been in really every game with a chance to win it. We've just got to find a way to close one out.”

Tennessee is worse without Zeigler, no question. It had clear weaknesses before that happened, most notably the lack of a consistently reliable scoring threat on the offensive end.

The Vols play a stingy brand of defense, though. That's the thing about them. They’re adept at making any foe look bad. That’s how they beat Alabama, and it’s why Barnes insisted after Friday’s SEC quarterfinal loss to Missouri that “We’ve got as much a chance as anybody.”

“A lot of teams won't look forward to a matchup with us,” Barnes said.

While arriving at the NCAA Tournament with another highly regarded Tennessee team, Barnes is in an unfamiliar spot. Since he couldn’t make a run as a high seed when expectations were so extravagant, it’ll be interesting to see what happens now with the slumping Vols as an underdog viewed as likely to flop.

Now as everyone assumes Tennessee's demise, the Vols, for once, are playing with nothing to lose.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.