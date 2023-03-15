Five things to know about Vanderbilt baseball entering SEC play

Vanderbilt baseball opens SEC play with a bang this weekend, facing reigning national champion Ole Miss.

The eighth-ranked Commodores took two out of three games in each of their first four weekends but didn't always look particularly good doing it. Vanderbilt (13-5) has played the toughest schedule in the SEC so far, according to Boyds World, but also ranks last in the conference in scoring and batting average.

The conference also looks stacked, as always. As of Monday, nine SEC teams received votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll . SEC teams occupied the top four spots and six of the top eight. Besides the No. 3 Rebels (14-3), Vanderbilt also must play three-game series vs. No. 2 Tennessee, No. 4 Florida and No. 6 Arkansas.

Here's what to know about the Commodores entering SEC play:

WEEKEND TAKEAWAYS Vanderbilt baseball offense a concern in series win over Loyola Marymount

STATE OF THE PROGRAMS Exclusive: How Vanderbilt AD Candice Lee is assessing state of football, baseball, basketball programs

Enrique Bradfield Jr. in a slump

One of the most electric players over the past three years in college baseball has been Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt's leadoff hitter who recently broke the program's career stolen base record and became the first SEC player since 2001 to reach 100 career steals.

But he's been mired in a slump for most of the season. He's hitting .232 and has just two doubles and one home run.

It seems like a safe bet that Bradfield will regain his previous form − he hit over .300 each of the past two seasons − but Vanderbilt badly needs that to happen as soon as possible.

Deep bullpen shines

While Vanderbilt's rotation has been strong, the bullpen has showed out so far. Closer Nick Maldonado has three saves, a 0.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9⅔ innings. Behind him, Bryce Cunningham − who has been used in a multi-inning "fireman" role − also has a 0.00 ERA and two saves with 18 strikeouts and two walks in 13⅓ innings.

Behind them in setup roles, Ryan Ginther has a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 13 innings and Thomas Schultz has a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8⅔ innings. While Sam Hliboki's ERA is at 6.00 after three poor outings to start the season, he has 6⅔ no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts in his past two outings.

In middle relief, Greysen Carter has a 2.79 ERA and has hit 100 mph with his fastball.

Newcomer contributors

Three newcomers have added immensely to the lineup. Top among them is Duke transfer RJ Schreck, who is among the top two primary starters on the team in batting average (.319), on-base percentage, slugging percentage and home runs (three).

Schreck, whose fan section in right field has nicknamed itself "Schreck's Deck," has also walked more than he's struck out this season.

Two freshmen have also become lineup mainstays. RJ Austin, who plays second and third base, has showed his power potential with five doubles and two home runs. Chris Maldonado, Nick's younger brother, is a middle infielder by trade but has primarily appeared at first base and DH. He has six doubles and a home run.

On the pitching staff, it has proven harder for freshmen to work themselves in. Top recruit Andrew Dutkanych has a 2.84 ERA but suffered an injury on March 8 and it's unclear how long he will be out. Neither David Horn nor JD Thompson has given up a run, but both have made only two appearances.

Prominent lefties

In three of the first four weeks, the Commodores have used a rotation comprised of all left-handed pitchers . Sophomore Carter Holton, a freshman All-American in 2022, is the staff ace and following him has been junior Hunter Owen and sophomore Devin Futrell.

All three have had a strong start to the season. Holton has a 2.21 ERA, Owen a 3.20 ERA and Futrell a 2.87 ERA. The three have combined for a 5-1 record in 12 appearances.

Low-scoring games

Vanderbilt thrives when the score is low. The Commodores have three 2-1 wins this season (one in 17 innings) and a 2-0 win.

This is a team that has shown it can win games even when not scoring much. But it's also been forced into pitchers' duels more often than is ideal. Scoring just six runs per game, it's scoring a run and a half below any other SEC team.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Five things to know about Vanderbilt baseball entering SEC play