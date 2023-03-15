Open in App
State College, PA
Penn State spring football preview: Defensive Line

By Brad Wakai,

4 days ago

It’s an exciting time for the defensive line unit at Penn State. Coach James Franklin recently announced that Deion Barnes would be the new defensive line coach for the upcoming season.

Barnes, who played defensive line at Penn State from 2012-2014, is taking over the role after the departure of John Scott Jr.

It seems like a natural progression for Barnes who served as a graduate assistant and was involved in the development of multiple players going to the NFL.

While the news of this hire is certainly exciting, the other electrifying thing surrounding the defensive line is they might be the best unit of Penn State football this season.

Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac are the headliners of the line, but there are other players that could have a big year as well.

Here are names to watch as spring practices get underway.

Chop Robinson

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6’3″ 240 lbs.

Year: Junior

Expected Role: Starting Defensive End

Chop Robinson was an absolute star for Penn State in 2022-23. After transferring in from Maryland, he was a game wrecker for the Nittany Lions. He recorded 26 total tackles, 10 of them for loss, and had 5.5 sacks.

His PFF grade of 90.6 ranked him sixth out of 862 edge rushers last season. Robinson’s pass rush grade had him fourth in the country. It’s crazy to think that he can improve his run defense to become an even better player. Robinson will be a household name if continues to produce like he did last year.

Coziah Izzard

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Measurables: 6’3″ 292 lbs.

Year: Redshirt Junior

Expected Role: Starting Defensive Tackle

This is the starting position on the defensive line that should be watched. Coziah Izzard is the projected starter, but he’ll be battling to secure that title. Last season he was expected to start alongside PJ Mustipher , but missed the first four games of the season due to the decision of coach Franklin.

After a bursting onto the scene in 2021 with 21 tackles and two sacks, he recorded 10 tackles and two sacks in nine games last season. Izzard has tons of talent and should be able to produce this year whether he’s a starter or not.

NEXT: Other potential starters up front

Hakeem Beamon

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6’3″ 264 lbs.

Year: Redshirt Senior

Expected Role: Starting Defensive Tackle

Hakeem Beamon is a sure starter coming into the season. In 2022-23, he had the most tackles for a loss by a defensive tackle with six since the 2018 season. Besides productivity, he brings a veteran presence to the defense that is valued in the program.

Beamon’s PFF grade of 68.7 put him at 349th out of 857 interior defenders. In addition to the six tackles for loss, he recorded 16 total tackles and four passes defended.

Adisa Isaac

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Measurables: 6’4″ 243 lbs.

Year: Redshirt Senior

Expected Role: Starting Defensive End

Adisa Isaac missed the entire 2021 season with an Achilles and ankle injury. Coming back from that type of injury is hard for any player, especially one in a position that requires explosiveness like an edge rusher. Isaac had a productive season in his comeback season, recording 28 total tackles, 11 for a loss and four sacks.

Despite the productive numbers, PFF gave him an overall grade of 63.7, ranking him 608th out of 862. This is not overly concerning considering he was coming back from an injury. He also recorded grades of 75.0 in his freshman season and 69.1 his sophomore year. With an offseason to focus on football and not rehab, Isaac should be a great pair with Robinson on the edge.

NEXT: Rising backup options

Dani Dennis-Sutton

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Measurables: 6’5″ 263 lbs.

Year: Sophomore

Expected Role: Backup Defensive End

He might not be a starter, but it’s going to hard to keep Dani Dennis-Sutton off the field. He was sensational in his freshman season, recording 17 total tackles, 3.5 for loss and three sacks. He also intercepted a pass in the limited snaps he received last year.

Dennis-Sutton recorded a PFF grade of 72.1, ranking him 281st out of 862 edge rushers. It’s going to be awesome to potentially have a rotation of three pass rushing monsters to get after opposing quarterbacks. Dennis-Sutton was a former top 100 player in his recruiting class and earned freshman All-American honors given by ESPN writers .

Dvon Ellies

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Measureables: 6’1″ 295 lbs.

Year: Redshirt Senior

Expected Role: Backup Defensive Tackle

Dvon Ellies is expected to battle with Izzard for the starting defensive tackle position during spring practices. He’s projected to be the backup because he doesn’t quite have the upside. However, he produced in his rotational role. Last season, he recorded 15 total tackles, two of them for a loss and one sack.

His PFF grade of 55.4 is one of the reasons he’s not expected to start. That grade placed him at 770th out of 857 interior linemen. Ellies’ run defense is something that needs to be improved as he ranked in the bottom percentile last season.

NEXT: More depth on the defensive line

Zane Durant

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Measureables: 6’1″ 276 lbs.

Year: Sophomore

Expected Role: Backup Defensive Tackle

Coming into Penn State, Zane Durant was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He played in 12 games last season but didn’t put up huge numbers during his limited snaps. He recorded five tackles, one for a loss and one sack.

There was buzz surrounding Durant when he enrolled at Penn State. This will be a big spring for him as he looks to take the next step of being a rotational player on the defensive line that has high expectations coming into this season.

Amin Vanover

The Herald-Times

Measureables: 6’4″ 264 lbs.

Year: Redshirt Junior

Expected Role: Backup Defensive End

Amin Vanover had a great 2022-23 season. He recorded 16 total tackles, 4.5 for loss and one sack during his limited snaps. He’s expected to be firmly in the rotation of Penn State edge rushers this season.

He’ll be looking to build on his season where PFF placed a 75.2 grade on him. This ranked him 181st out 862. Vanover’s pass rush grade was higher, ranking him 67th in the country.

Penn State's Big Ten Tourney run ends in championship game

Penn State spring football preview: Cornerbacks and safeties

Penn State spring football: Linebacker preview

Camren Wynter's last-second shot lifts Penn State over Maryland

