Car flips over on I-680 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were on the scene after a car flipped over on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Wednesday morning.
Officers and firefighters were called to an area of I-680 north of the South Avenue exit shortly after 5 a.m. 3 indicted in stolen beer scheme in Youngstown
An ambulance was called, but crews did not confirm whether or not there were injuries.
The scene is clear. Traffic is moving in the area. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0