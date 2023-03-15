Open in App
Youngstown, OH
WKBN

Car flips over on I-680 in Youngstown

By Michael Reiner,

4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were on the scene after a car flipped over on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Wednesday morning.

Officers and firefighters were called to an area of I-680 north of the South Avenue exit shortly after 5 a.m.

An ambulance was called, but crews did not confirm whether or not there were injuries.

The scene is clear. Traffic is moving in the area.

