OSARO to Demo End-to-End Robotic Bagging System with NPSG at ProMat 2023 #S5134

OSARO ®, a global leader in machine-learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, is teaming with Sealed Air (SEE) to demonstrate the latest innovation for material handling, logistics, and fulfillment operations at ProMat 2023, March 20–23 in Chicago.

“This pairing streamlines the deployment of robotics with automated bagging for customers, providing a complete and scalable solution for a high-demand need in the face of persistent labor shortages,” said OSARO CEO Derik Pridmore. “We look forward to putting our robot to work with equipment from a trusted and experienced supplier like Sealed Air.” (Photo: Business Wire)

The triple dilemma of escalating demand, high consumer expectations for faster delivery, and a severe labor shortage makes robotics critical to the future of retail e-commerce fulfillment. OSARO’s 2023 white paper, ’ Automate Your Warehouse Bagging Operations,’ details how robotics, coupled with automated bagging, enables distribution centers to optimize their operations.

At ProMat, attendees looking to evaluate the latest robotic innovations paired with automated bagging systems for scalable e-commerce applications can visit the NPSG Global ® booth, #S5134, located in the Fulfillment and Solution Delivery section of the exhibit area.

NPSG Global is a leading designer of e-fulfillment warehouse implementation services, and a member of the OSARO Partners Alliance program. The OSARO Robotic Bagging System pairs robots powered by OSARO’s advanced vision software with SEE’s AUTOBAG® brand high-speed bagging system. OSARO’s autonomous piece-picking robot integrates with existing logistics facilities to fulfill orders quickly and efficiently. The system is now available as a ‘drop-in’ upgrade to either existing or new fulfillment operations.

At the NPSG booth, the two companies will demonstrate the picking and bagging of apparel, which represents a large proportion of poly bag packaging demand in e-commerce.

“Automating the packaging/pack out of the e-commerce and fulfillment process will bring significant efficiencies and value to operators as we are seeing from early adopters,” said Bryan Knott, vice president of business development in NPSG Global’s Product and Automation Division. “We are excited to showcase the OSARO robotic bagging solution.”

“Automation is key to helping our customers be successful. It helps them meet demand, increase operational efficiency, and accelerate innovation and transformation within their industries. Our work with companies like OSARO is a great example of two companies using their combined capabilities to showcase that for the industries we serve,” said Scott Keefauver, SEE’s executive director of marketing, Americas Equipment & Automation.

Unlike conventional automation products, OSARO’s robotic systems offer unmatched object recognition and manipulation that augment bagging productivity, delivering robust and efficient automation in a wide variety of logistics applications. Operating with minimal human oversight, 24x7, the OSARO Robotic Bagging System is capable of packing and shipping a wide range of SKUs.

Fulfillment centers, warehouses, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce centers can now upgrade and streamline order fulfillment by pairing OSARO’s sophisticated pick-and-place robotics with equipment from SEE, a leader in packaging automation.

ABOUT NPSG GLOBAL

NPSG Global delivers critical e-fulfillment warehouse implementation services — from design consultation to technical integration to buildout to retrofits — providing facility operators maximum site efficiencies. We cover key design and execution needs while bridging the two for fast, headache-free projects. To learn more, visit npsgglobal.com.

ABOUT SEALED AIR

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food, fluids, and liquids supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods in transit from damage.

Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC ® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR ® protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® automated packaging systems, BUBBLE WRAP ® packaging, SEE Automation™, and prismiq™ digital packaging and printing.

Our partnership with customers creates value through sustainable, automated, and digital packaging solutions, leveraging our industry-leading expertise in materials, automation systems, engineering, and technology.

Our SEE Net Positive Circular Ecosystem is leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future. We have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and a caring, inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $5.6 billion in sales in 2022 and has approximately 16,300 employees (not including Liquibox employees) who serve customers in 120 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

ABOUT OSARO

OSARO delivers best-in-class robotic piece-picking solutions for e-commerce where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items. In the rapidly evolving world of logistics technology, OSARO offers smarter automation, low-risk business plans, and its signature Hypercare support from concept exploration to onsite installation. OSARO’s intelligent robots enable goods-to-robot (G2R) use cases, where the greatest gains can be made on the automated warehouse floor. Its machine-learning vision and control software provides the foundation for all its products. For more information, visit osaro.com.

