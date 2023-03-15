Jumio KYX Platform Wins Gold in 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, today announced that it was named a gold winner for “Authentication (Single, Two-Factor, Multi, or Cloud Based) Solution” and silver winner for “Best Security Solution (New or Updated version)” in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards.

Jumio was honored for its KYX Platform, which enables leading organizations to accurately establish, maintain and reassert customer trust from account opening to ongoing monitoring. The Jumio KYX Platform combines the power of AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation to help organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance mandates.

“In today’s digital-first world, businesses are tasked with identifying and responding to sophisticated fraud attacks quickly, without compromising the user experience. The Jumio KYX Platform empowers organizations to detect fraud faster and with greater accuracy to reduce business impact while maintaining customer trust,” said Robert Prigge, CEO of Jumio. “These wins further demonstrate Jumio’s commitment to its promise of eradicating online identity fraud and accelerating digital trust for all.”

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards honor cybersecurity companies that have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats in the digital age. More than 250 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio KYX Platform provides advanced risk signals, identity proofing and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging advanced technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

