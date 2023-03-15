Virginia Beach outlines initiatives in State of the City address

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia Beach community members heard about the City’s plans during the annual State of the City address.

The event was from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Mayor Bobby Dyer discussed business development initiatives and updates within city agencies. He also talked about the city’s challenges and goals.

The mayor is also expected to talk about events coming to the oceanfront.

Something In The Water festival is coming in April. Beach It Festival is coming this summer.

The City approved a total of $3.5 million to sponsor both festivals, which are expected to bring thousands of people to the city and millions of dollars worth of revenue.

In addition, local business owners are thrilled with how their sales could boom from the number of patrons that are expected to come out.

The mayor also discussed progress made within law enforcement.

For the first time, Virginia Beach deputies could be getting body cameras. Earlier this month, City Council requested to expedite the purchase of the cameras. The Sheriff’s office would like those security devices ahead of the big festivals.

Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk also appeared via video to announce he would be coming to Virginia Beach’s Jackalope festival in June .

