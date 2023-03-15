Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Good grief, why all the grumbling, Kansas City? Impressive new KCI Airport is a breeze | Opinion

4 days ago

Grumble, grumble

Good grief. There is a lot of negativity in the United States. However, I thought the opening of our new world-class airport, on time and on budget, would give us cause to celebrate.

We toured the facility before the opening and were very impressed. This includes the baggage claim and pickup area. When I fly to St. Louis, I go down the escalator to baggage claim, pick up my bag, call my sister in the cellphone parking lot, wait for her car, get in and off we go. We now have that same convenience at KCI.

Why is this easy process causing so much negativity? (March 10, 7A, Letters)

- Susie Rawlings, Leawood

Bit by bit

This moment in time calls for serious thinking and action. Many of us have felt the shock of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s release of 40,000-plus hours of video from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on our democracy to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. This action allowed Carlson to craft truly false propaganda that hides the vast majority of the tragedies of that horrific day in our country’s history.

Unfortunately, many of our elected national leaders are not speaking out against Carlson and McCarthy’s actions.

I am troubled by a seemingly low interest among a portion of our American population regarding history’s stories of when authoritarian regimes have risen to power. Even in Kansas City and Missouri, we have in recent years seen our elected officials overturn the majority vote of the people.

Some of these actions may not seem to matter, but when they continue to build, or even multiply, we could awaken one morning and find our beloved democracy replaced by a dictatorship or some form of totalitarian control.

Surely, we the people do not want or deserve that fate.

- Ron J. Hoffman, Grandview

Standard objection

Do you remember federal legislation that tried out year-round daylight saving time in 1974 ? I do. (March 12, 16A, “Changing the clocks twice a year is an idea that belongs in the past”)

I was one year out of college, supervising multigenerational factory workers for a Midwest food company. After several months, everyone at the company and their families hated constant DST. Federal representatives realized their bipartisan mistake and quickly reversed the legislation that same year.

At that time, consultants stated there were two types of people in the world: math people and word people. Math people favored daylight saving time because it optimizes the hours of daylight in the evenings. Word people favored standard time because it optimizes people time all year in all time zones.

Year-round DST was a gross mistake in 1974 and would repeat itself if enacted again.

Refer to research articles regarding standard time. You will better understand needs versus wants for workers, students, utilities, safety, health and transportation, rural or urban. All information leans toward switching to permanent standard time for you, your extended group and your elected officials

- James Svoboda, Kansas City

Critical thinking

The headline on a March 3 front-page story tells us “ Kansas may ban outdoor sleeping for homeless , as Mo. did.” This legislation is the product of a conservative Texas think tank, the Cicero Institute.

From what I’ve read, there are several common reasons for homelessness: Already-poor people encounter an unexpected large expense, for which they have no cushion. Our mental institutions of the past were frightful, so we closed them — but some people with mental illness are unable to fend for themselves. And then there are those addicted to alcohol or drugs.

Are our Kansas and Missouri legislators unable to think of human measures to address a problem? If they’re so lacking in effective reasoning, they have no place in a legislative body.

I’m going to contact my Kansas representative and senator to ask for thoughtful, compassionate measures, and I hope others will do the same.

- Marilyn Bynum, Leavenworth

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Kansas lawmakers are among worst paid in nation. Some say it impedes true representation
Overland Park, KS22 hours ago
15 Kansas City-area companies make Forbes list of ‘Best Midsize Employers’
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Hundreds of Kansans get medical marijuana cards in Missouri as state weighs legalization
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas City has lots to brag about. As NFL Draft Day approaches, let’s aim even higher | Opinion
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
How do Kansas lawmakers pay the bills after months in Topeka? Legislators discuss challenges
Topeka, KS22 hours ago
Photos: Chilly Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade requires extra layers of green
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘We just couldn’t carry on.’ Kansas City area BBQ expanded a year ago. Now it’s closed
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Cherokee Nation At-Large community meeting in Lawrence draws hundreds
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Bill Self feeling ‘tons better,’ hopes to coach in Vegas next week if KU advances
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
On a chilly day, Kansas City celebrates with annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
3 KC area restaurants temporarily shut down for code violations. One had cockroaches
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Woman killed by Volvo front-end loader at her Kansas City workplace
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Where KU basketball players love to eat in KC and Lawrence: Favorite wings, steak, BBQ
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Praise to the goddess of porcelain bowls. KCI’s impact measured by women’s bathroom
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Two killed in crash on I-435 near 45 Highway
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Photos: KU’s NCAA run for back to back titles ends with loss to Arkansas
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
‘Everybody’s afraid.’ Doctors warn of chilling effect as MO, KS target transgender care
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Float in St. Patrick’s Day Parade offers solution to gun violence
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Girls’ confidence drops as they grow up. Our Kansas City camp turns them into leaders | Opinion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Old Kansas City coal yard could be transformed into new apartments
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Train derailment in Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kansas City’s oldest St. Joseph Table tradition makes its grand, cookie-filled return
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
The 1979 skeletal remains discovered in Washington state belonged to a male who was born in Topeka.
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Eastern Jackson County roadwork causes long delays
Grain Valley, MO1 day ago
State of County event offers chance to review highlights of 2022 in Johnson County
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Kansas got the reminder it never wanted — life without Bill Self ain’t easy
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Areas in East Central Kansas with winter driving conditions
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Worker struck and killed by front end loader Friday at Kansas City waste disposal site
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy