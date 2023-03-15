Sneak peek at downtown Lexington Wagyu burger restaurant with no tomato, lettuce

The restaurant space has been reconfigured, with a rectangular bar now in the middle with stool seating all around, which should make for quick service for the courthouse and downtown crowd at lunchtime.
The menu is straightforward: Lots of burgers and not much else. Just don’t ask for lettuce and tomato because they don’t do that. Says so right on the menu.
And they don’t have ranch dressing either, according to Zach Dschaak, assistant general manager.
Why? “We really want to emphasize the beef,” he said.
To stand out, Jack Brown’s serves burgers made with 100 percent American Wagyu beef. They have several specialty burgers and daily specials, such as the Dr. Gonzo topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized Guinness onions, applewood smoked bacon and Swiss cheese.
There’s also one non-burger: The Frankie Brady, which is Jack Brown’s version of a grilled cheese, with housemade mac ‘n’ cheese and barbecue potato chips on a potato roll.
And sides including French fries, sweet potato fries and fried Oreos for dessert.
Why doesn’t Jack Brown’s have lettuce and tomato?
Apparently when the original Jack Brown’s opened in Harrisonburg, Va., the owners decided not to put inconsistent commercially available (and often out of season) tomatoes on the good beef burgers.
