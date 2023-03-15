Winterville council partially cuts earlier electric rate increase

The Winterville Town Council halved a 5-cent increase in its per kilowatt hour rate with a unanimous vote earlier this week. The 2.5-cent drop will go into effect with the April 30 bills, said Assistant Town Manager Anthony Bowers.

“If we can reduce it further, obviously, we will,” Bowers said.

The Town Council implemented a 5-cent increase on its per kilowatt hour rate in September because its electric supplier, Kings Mountain Energy Center, was raising its wholesale cost because of increases in natural gas prices. The supplier uses natural gas to generate power.

The town’s electric fund was hemorrhaging money, electric director Robert Sutton said. The 5-cent increase allowed the town to prepare for future costs.

In a later interview, Bowers said the town’s electric fund net income was reduced by $333,269 and only had 18 months of cash on hand.

Natural gas costs started fluctuating and in recent weeks has been considerably down, Sutton said.

Staff recommended a partial rollback to ensure the electric fund remained on stable footing, Bowers said.

“We are still not out of the woods yet, so we didn’t want to drop it down to zero. The goal is to make sure we don’t lose money by the end of the fiscal year,” Bowers said.

“The hope is the markets will be able to continue to improve and we can wean off that power cost adjustment as soon as possible.”

Bowers said prior to the September increase, Winterville’s residential per kilowatt hour rate had not increased since 2009.

The increase was beneficial. The town’s December wholesale bill from Kings Mountain Energy Center was the highest in the town’s history because of the four-day cold snap, Bowers said. The price increase covered the costs.

The city also implemented an energy assistance program for qualified residents. They received an $85, one-time credit toward their electric usage.

“That $85 was enough to cover more than what the projected increase was going to be,” he said.

Earlier in the meeting, Winterville resident Sean Lacov urged the council to reduce electric bills. Lacov presented the council with information showing national natural gas rates were decreasing and urged the council to reduce electric rates.

Lacov left the meeting before their presentation, staff said, the purchase of natural gas is a real time, constantly changing endeavor.

Sutton said the unit cost of gas is difficult to determine because there are different hubs where gas lines intersect before it’s delivered to residential customers.

Kings Mountain is served by a hub that serves the mid-Atlantic region and the pricing is greatly affected by a growing population and usage, Sutton said.

“It’s a supply and a demand issue and the demand has been great but the supply is not as high as we hoped for,” Sutton said.