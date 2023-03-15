Open in App
Winterville, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Standard

Winterville council partially cuts earlier electric rate increase

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer,

4 days ago

The Winterville Town Council halved a 5-cent increase in its per kilowatt hour rate with a unanimous vote earlier this week. The 2.5-cent drop will go into effect with the April 30 bills, said Assistant Town Manager Anthony Bowers.

“If we can reduce it further, obviously, we will,” Bowers said.

The Town Council implemented a 5-cent increase on its per kilowatt hour rate in September because its electric supplier, Kings Mountain Energy Center, was raising its wholesale cost because of increases in natural gas prices. The supplier uses natural gas to generate power.

The town’s electric fund was hemorrhaging money, electric director Robert Sutton said. The 5-cent increase allowed the town to prepare for future costs.

In a later interview, Bowers said the town’s electric fund net income was reduced by $333,269 and only had 18 months of cash on hand.

Natural gas costs started fluctuating and in recent weeks has been considerably down, Sutton said.

Staff recommended a partial rollback to ensure the electric fund remained on stable footing, Bowers said.

“We are still not out of the woods yet, so we didn’t want to drop it down to zero. The goal is to make sure we don’t lose money by the end of the fiscal year,” Bowers said.

“The hope is the markets will be able to continue to improve and we can wean off that power cost adjustment as soon as possible.”

Bowers said prior to the September increase, Winterville’s residential per kilowatt hour rate had not increased since 2009.

The increase was beneficial. The town’s December wholesale bill from Kings Mountain Energy Center was the highest in the town’s history because of the four-day cold snap, Bowers said. The price increase covered the costs.

The city also implemented an energy assistance program for qualified residents. They received an $85, one-time credit toward their electric usage.

“That $85 was enough to cover more than what the projected increase was going to be,” he said.

Earlier in the meeting, Winterville resident Sean Lacov urged the council to reduce electric bills. Lacov presented the council with information showing national natural gas rates were decreasing and urged the council to reduce electric rates.

Lacov left the meeting before their presentation, staff said, the purchase of natural gas is a real time, constantly changing endeavor.

Sutton said the unit cost of gas is difficult to determine because there are different hubs where gas lines intersect before it’s delivered to residential customers.

Kings Mountain is served by a hub that serves the mid-Atlantic region and the pricing is greatly affected by a growing population and usage, Sutton said.

“It’s a supply and a demand issue and the demand has been great but the supply is not as high as we hoped for,” Sutton said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Winterville, NC newsLocal Winterville, NC
WHO AM I? Person of interest wanted in “intimate” theft
Winterville, NC4 days ago
Grimesland man charged with second-degree forcible rape
Grimesland, NC6 days ago
Pastor files lawsuit against Winterville after serving 8-years in prison for alleged robbery
Winterville, NC9 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Kinston offers an Essential Single Family Rehabilitation Loan Program
Kinston, NC6 days ago
Dollar General destroyed by arson fire reopens
Greenville, NC6 days ago
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win
Greenville, NC5 days ago
Law enforcement looking for illegal trash dumper in Craven County
New Bern, NC4 days ago
4 adults, 5 children displaced in Goldsboro fire, officials say
Goldsboro, NC6 days ago
Craven County deputies arrest suspected con artist, held under $1 million bond
New Bern, NC4 days ago
Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating shootings into homes
Warsaw, NC3 days ago
Greenville man charged with possession of stolen firearm
Greenville, NC3 days ago
Shooter arrested after one injured in Onslow County, victim expected to recover
Richlands, NC4 days ago
Driver Involved In 2 Crashes In 3 Hours
Clayton, NC9 days ago
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects after sweepstakes employee beaten & shot
Bethel, NC3 days ago
Man facing felony charge after 1 killed in crash near Clayton, officials say
Clayton, NC6 days ago
15-year-old shot in front of Rocky Mount home
Rocky Mount, NC5 days ago
Like chicken and waffles? Jacksonville’s new diner is open
Jacksonville, NC6 days ago
Rocky Mount police investigating shooting death of 15-year-old
Rocky Mount, NC5 days ago
Officer taken to hospital after 2 county chase down I-95 and I-40; Gun found inside suspect's car
Four Oaks, NC3 days ago
Two people charged with gun-related crimes in Kinston
Kinston, NC9 days ago
Police find stolen guns, arrest two in Kinston
Kinston, NC9 days ago
Rocky Mout police: Teen dies in Monday night shooting
Rocky Mount, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy