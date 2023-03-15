Deuce Sets Career-Highs in Knicks Win

Former West Virginia guard Deuce McBride has a career night in the Garden

New York guard Miles “Deuce” McBride came off the bench and scored a career-high 18 points behind an efficient 6-8 shooting from the field, including hitting a career-best four threes in the Knicks 123-107 win against the Portland Trailblazer Tuesday night.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The former West Virginia University point guard tied a career-high two blocks, highlighted with a chase down of Anfernee Simons in the second quarter.

McBride hit consecutive threes in the third quarter to give the Knicks a five-point edge.

The 18-point outburst surpassed McBride’s previous record of 15 points he produced as a rookie in December of last season and marked hist first double figure output since going for 14 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 5th.

During his final season at WVU as a sophomore, Deuce led the Mountaineers in scoring (15.8 ppg), assists (4.9), steals (1.9), and three-point percentage (41.4%), earning Second Team All-Big 12 and honorable mention selection by the AP All-America Team.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly