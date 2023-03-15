Family event Saturday focuses on nutrition, fun

Community members can learn about making fun, nutritious meals at home during a National Nutrition Month event being held Saturday.

The Pitt County Health Department and AmeriHealth Caritas, the company contracted by the state to provide managed care services to Medicaid beneficiaries, is hosting “Fuel for the Future” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the AmeriHealth Caritas Wellness & Opportunity Center, 1876 W. Arlington Blvd. Attendees can try different foods, learn about nutrition education and participate in different children’s activities. There also will be a chance to win door prizes.

The event is being held at the wellness and opportunity center because it’s more centrally located and should be easier for people to reach, said Robin Tant, the health department’s nutrition program director.

National Nutrition Month’s theme for 2023 is “Fuel for the Future” and reflects an effort to protect the environment through healthy eating and sustainable practices.

“It’s a great way to help educate families on how to take care of their bodies and how to do that in a nutritious way,” Tant said. “This approach to eating is important at every stage of life and can have an overall positive effect on health over time.”

There also will be a demonstration on how to make kid-friendly tostadas, which is an easy, fun recipe, Tant said.

“Cooking doesn’t have to be hard. There can be easy, fun meals for the family,” Tant said.

The campaign also addresses how families can eat with the environment in mind by focusing on eating more plant based meals and snacks featuring in season vegetables and fruits. It discusses buying food from local farmer’s markets and that people can grow their own food even if all they have is a patio and a container.

The community wellness event is free and open to the public. Participants can register online at eventbrite.com. Search Fuel For The Future Pitt County.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) also is sponsoring the event. WIC provides benefits to purchase nutrition dense foods to women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum and to children ages newborn to 5 . Participants must meet certain income and risk factor eligibility requirements.

There will be people on hand to discuss the eligibility process for WIC and will take the names of individuals interested for later contact.

For more information about National Nutrition Month and tips on healthy eating, visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at www.eatright.org.