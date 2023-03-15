Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Sporting News

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? 76ers vs. Cavaliers time, TV channel and live stream for Wednesday NBA game

By Joseph Corr,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCWca_0lJTqm8400

The 76ers (45-22) are searching for their sixth win in a row when they face the Cavaliers (43-27) on Wednesday night.

All-Star center Joel Embiid has been on a tear during this winning stretch, averaging 37.0 points per game on 59.4 percent shooting.

The biggest obstacle to the 76ers extending their winning streak will be the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell. So far in the month of March Mitchell has dropped three 40-point games against Eastern Conference rivals, twice against the Celtics and once against the Heat.

Will the 76ers continue their winning ways or will the Cavaliers take one step toward closing the gap between the two teams in the standings?

Here is everything you need to know about 76ers vs. Cavaliers, including TV and streaming options for the game.

NBA PLAYOFF PICTURE: Updated standings, bracket, key dates for 2022-23 season

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. Cavaliers?

Embiid is not listed on the 76ers' injury report and as a result he will play on Wednesday night against the Cavaliers.

Through 54 games this season, Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 4.1 assists and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.

What channel is 76ers vs. Cavaliers on?

  • Date: Wednesday, March 15
  • T V channel: ESPN | Bally Sports Ohio | NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Live streaming: Sling TV

In addition to local broadcasts, 76ers vs. Cavaliers will air nationally on ESPN. Viewers can also stream the game on Sling TV.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV, which is now offering HALF OFF your first month! Stream Sling Orange for $20 in your first month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50 in your first month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

    76ers vs. Cavaliers start time

    • Date: Wednesday, March 15
    • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

    76ers vs. Cavaliers will tip off around 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15. The game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

    76ers schedule 2022-23

    Here are Philadelphia's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

    Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
    March 15 at Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. ESPN
    March 17 at Hornets 7 p.m.
    March 18 at Pacers 7 p.m.
    March 20 vs. Bulls 10 p.m.
    March 22 at Bulls 7:30 p.m.

    Cavaliers schedule 2022-23

    Here are Cleveland's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

    Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
    March 15 vs. 76ers 7:30 p.m. ESPN
    March 17 vs. Wizards 7:30 p.m.
    March 21 at Nets 7:30 p.m. NBA TV
    March 23 at Nets 7:30 p.m.
    March 26 vs. Rockets 6 p.m.
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Most Popular newsMost Popular
    Drew Timme NBA Mock Draft scouting report: Why Gonzaga senior still isn't a projected first-round pick
    Spokane, WA2 days ago
    Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
    Logan, UT18 hours ago
    Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Bucks vs. Raptors time, TV channel and live stream for Sunday NBA game
    Milwaukee, WI18 hours ago
    Houston coach Kelvin Sampson appeals to Alabama fans to show up and cheer against Auburn in Birmingham: 'Roll Tide'
    Auburn, AL2 days ago
    Warriors' Klay Thompson trolls Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, adds fuel to growing rivalry
    Memphis, TN11 hours ago
    What channel is Indiana vs. Miami on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 March Madness Round 2 game
    Bloomington, IN1 day ago
    Kansas State vs. Michigan State odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness Sweet 16 matchup
    East Lansing, MI8 hours ago
    Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
    Dallas, TX16 hours ago
    Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
    New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
    Is Ja Morant playing tonight? Grizzlies vs. Warriors time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
    Memphis, TN1 day ago
    FAU's Johnell Davis gives heartfelt interview after historic performance: 'I'm just trying to feed my family, that's all'
    Boca Raton, FL4 hours ago
    What happened to Keyontae Johnson? The story of Kansas State star's collapse, recovery and return to basketball
    Manhattan, KS2 days ago
    What channel is UConn vs. Vermont on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 NCAA women's tournament game
    Burlington, VT1 day ago
    Did Jon Scheyer play in the NBA? How Duke head coach's playing career came to an end
    Durham, NC1 day ago
    How long is Anthony Edwards out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Timberwolves star
    Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
    Kansas comeback hopes vs. Arkansas end with accidental made free throw from Jalen Wilson
    Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
    Is Jacob Toppin related to Obi Toppin? Kentucky player shares connection to Knicks forward, Wooden Award winner
    New York City, NY2 days ago
    Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Vacation
    Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
    Kansas State star Markquis Nowell dazzles with no-look passes, clutch shooting vs. Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
    Manhattan, KS11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy