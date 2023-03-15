Open in App
Mille Lacs County, MN
See more from this location?
Mille Lacs Messenger

County considers attorney appointment

By by A. R. V. van Rheenen,

4 days ago

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com

Mille Lacs County is continuing its search for a county attorney. Joe Walsh, former county attorney for Mille Lacs County, submitted his official resignation, effective March 1, which the board of commissioners accepted March 7.

Walsh made a recommendation of who should serve as interim county attorney when he initially told the board of his intent to resign. County Administrator Dillon Hayes sought outside counsel regarding the legality and state statutory requirements to appoint an interim or temporary county attorney. From that counsel, Hayes said it is “not necessary” for the board to appoint an interim or acting county attorney; rather, the board can simply proceed with the interview process and then appoint someone to fill out the remainder of the term.

Walsh already tasked assistant county attorney, Erica Madore, to run the office. Madore is also Walsh’s recommendation to take on the position full-time.

Madore was present at the meeting and said there is some concern over who has authority to sign paperwork, appear in appeals court and various other duties. She also said Walsh’s email has been shut down, and messages he may be getting have not been redirected.

Hayes reiterated that there is no statutory basis for a temporary appointment, but rather the appointment should be for the whole term. By the board’s wish, Hayes will consult outside counsel once more and explore the legality of appointing someone temporarily.

Commissioners, during their work session, reviewed questions for county attorney candidates. Personnel Director Karly Fetters and Hayes said interviews would take place in two rounds, the second of which would take place with the board. Once a candidate is chosen and hired, the individual will operate as an elected official.

The county is also considering options for in-house civil counsel. Previously, Hayes addressed the board about potentially establishing a separate office that would operate as the county’s attorney, who would assist with ordinance development and violations, statute interpretation, etc. While some of these things can be processed through the county attorney’s office, they haven’t been. What is lacking right now, Hayes said, is processing legal violations with standardized violation letters and timely response.

Chair Phil Peterson said at a leadership meeting, department heads expressed interest in seeing a position like this established. Hayes said the position would provide a “higher comfort level with what we’re doing.” He sees the position being something that would be long-term, but not full-time.

A few options were presented to the board. The county could contract with an outside firm to handle civil questions; the county could potentially work with another county to cost share for an agreement with a law firm; or someone within the county attorney’s office could be tasked to handle in-house civil issues.

Commissioner Dave Oslin said he would like to give whoever comes on as the new county attorney a chance to reorganize. He added that previously there was someone within the office who was dedicated to the county board.

Funding for the position could potentially result in future tax increases. The position would hopefully increase accountability, to make sure timelines are met and requests are fulfilled, Hayes said.

By the March 7 meeting, Hayes had reached out to an attorney on retainer by the county, who said it’s difficult to know how many hours would be dedicated to the position, and therefore a cost estimate couldn’t be given at this time.

Madore said she would “like the opportunity” to try and provide the services for in-house questions, but acknowledged it would be “time-intensive.” Madore has more experience in criminal cases, but she is working on improving her civil skills.

The board indicated they would be open to using their attorney on retainer for the next month to see how it goes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mille Lacs County, MN newsLocal Mille Lacs County, MN
2023 walleye allocation announced at Fisheries Advisory meeting
Isle, MN16 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Champlin police officer sues Hennepin County deputy for K-9 attack
Champlin, MN4 days ago
Big Lake Woman Among 10 Additional Defendants in Fraud Scheme
Big Lake, MN6 days ago
Isle playground donation by Teals Market
Isle, MN5 days ago
Huntington Place apartments struck with another issue
Brooklyn Park, MN7 days ago
Sheriff’s report 3-9-23
Onamia, MN6 days ago
Vergas man pleads guilty to child solicitation charge
Saint Cloud, MN4 days ago
Suspected Shooter ID’D in Minnesota Triple Murder
North Branch, MN4 days ago
Cooking class enjoyed at Onamia Academy
Onamia, MN3 days ago
Little Jim’s rebuilds, re-opens
Annandale, MN4 days ago
ICEPORT 2023
Isle, MN10 days ago
Sheriff: 2 found dead in Andover home identified
Andover, MN6 days ago
Second Wolf Video – Is There Wolf Pack in Clearwater?
Clearwater, MN5 days ago
Car Chase Ends in Big Lake Sunday
Big Lake, MN6 days ago
Two Central Minnesota Bars On List For Top Bingo/Meat Raffle Destinations
Sartell, MN3 days ago
Two Gunshot Victims Found Dead in Suburban Minnesota Home
Andover, MN6 days ago
Financial state of Isle School District remains steady
Isle, MN17 days ago
4 juveniles arrested, one with gunshot wound, following Brooklyn Park shooting, St. Louis Park crash
Saint Louis Park, MN6 days ago
Garrison Council hears favorable audit report
Garrison, MN24 days ago
Charges: Abuser threatened woman with knife before smashing squad car in Windom
Windom, MN9 days ago
Wahkon preparing for 2023
Wahkon, MN24 days ago
Sheriff: 2 found dead from gunshot wounds inside Andover home
Andover, MN9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy