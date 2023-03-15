We still believe in spring, right?

Living in Minnesota brings a certain kind of distinction. We hang onto “o” sounds perhaps a beat too long, tater tot hotdish is more than likely our ultimate comfort food, the summers are incredible, and the winter’s reputation speak to the kind of tough-but-nice attitude we’ve fashioned for ourselves. Mother Nature certainly enjoys that solid winter reputation, and she reminded Minnesota over the weekend that March is March and that doesn’t necessarily mean spring.

As of Sunday, March 12, Fox 9 News meteorologist Alex Lenhert reported this winter’s snowfall totals to be the eighth highest on record with 80 inches recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Number one was the winter of 1983-1984 with 98.6 inches.

Around the lake, the National Weather Service reported in Onamia about five inches of fresh snow over the weekend. Isle reported 9.2, while Malmo saw 7.8 and Garrison reported eight inches. To the north, parts of Aitkin County reported eight to 11 inches, with as much as 14 in McGregor. Milaca reported four inches.

The upcoming forecast didn’t look too promising as far as melting what came down over the weekend. One 40-degree day for this week was forecast, but temperatures looked to be hanging out in the 20s and 30s. But it is March, and it is Minnesota. Anything is possible!