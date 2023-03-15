Aitkin County K9 Ruby celebrates first birthday

One of the newest members of the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department just celebrated her first birthday.

“Ruby is a 1-year-old purebred British black labrador that I’ve had since she was eight weeks old,” said her patrol partner deputy Matthew Yunker.

Yunker is from Minnesota and was raised in Coon Rapids. “I have wanted to be in law enforcement since I was a young child,” he said. “I served in the U.S. Army after which I went into law enforcement in 1996.”

Outside of work, Yunker and his wife enjoy the outdoors with boating, fishing, golfing, hunting and snowmobiling pastimes. They also have three children together.

Ruby gets her name from the Yunker family. “We chose from names beginning with ‘R’ since two of my previous work dog’s names began with R,” said the deputy. “Ruby lives with my family and I, and is a part of the family.”

K9 Ruby is trained in many areas to assist with Yunker’s work. This includes narcotics detection, human trafficking and evidence recovery. It takes months to become fully trained, but Yunker said, “she is a high-drive dog which leads it to being easy to train her.” Ruby is certified through the National Police Canine Association.

Yunker has a background in working with dogs. When he worked for the St. Paul Police Department, he was a member of the canine unit. “I was an assistant canine trainer and worked with three K9’s (named) Rebel, Frank and Rex,” Yunker said.

There are many benefits to having a K9 sidekick. “The best part about working with Ruby is sharing her with all the residents of Aitkin County,” said Yunker. He added that the other best thing is “doing our part to get illegal drugs out of our community.”

“We are excited to start making a difference,” said Yunker.