Open in App
Athens, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Athens man indicted for DUI, manslaughter in fatal wreck

By Kait Newsum,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uIrp_0lJTpIoB00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A Limestone County grand jury has indicted an Athens man on all three charges he was facing in connection to a fatal wreck in 2020.

22-year-old Eric Carson King was charged with reckless manslaughter, driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the road in a crash that happened just after Christmas over two years ago.

Morgan County Corrections Officer suffers broken arm during ‘inmate assault’

On Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, King’s Chevrolet Monte Carlo crossed the center line of Huntsville Brownsferry Road near Lucas Ferry Road around 6:15 a.m. and collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Dart.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the driver of the Dodge as 38-year-old Jennifer Marie Spencer of Harvest.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said one of the vehicles burst into flames. However, Spencer was able to escape before the fire and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

King was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD: 15-year-old killed during drug-related robbery

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, King was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant. He was later released later that day on a $50,000 property bond.

Court records show an arraignment has been scheduled for June 28, 2023, at the Limestone County Courthouse under Judge Matthew Huggins.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Athens, AL newsLocal Athens, AL
Mom Charged With Murder has Criminal History | March 17, 2023 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
Manslaughter indictment returned in hit-and-run death of Athens man
Athens, AL4 days ago
Florence woman hit by vehicle, dies overnight
Florence, AL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Huntsville man arrested for drug charges after motorcycle chase
Huntsville, AL8 hours ago
Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest
Good Hope, AL5 hours ago
Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman
Huntsville, AL17 hours ago
Authorities secure Muscle Shoals Walmart after bomb threat call
Muscle Shoals, AL12 hours ago
Logan man gets stuck in ditch, charged with drug trafficking in Lawrence County
Logan, AL1 day ago
Man arrested in connection with Muscle Shoals burglaries
Muscle Shoals, AL1 day ago
Car owner shoots and kills alleged car thief, police say
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Madison man arrested after kilos of cocaine sent through the mail, police say
Madison, AL2 days ago
HPD identifies man arrested after car wrecks into house in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Falkville man arrested in connection with burglary at historic home near Hartselle
Falkville, AL2 days ago
Woman Sentenced in 2015 Fatal Crash Case | March 16, 2023 | News 19 at 9 p.m.
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Former Red Bay Police Officer indicted on sexual-related charges
Red Bay, AL2 days ago
2 killed in Marshall County wreck Thursday morning identified
Union Grove, AL3 days ago
Car crashes into Huntsville salon
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Suspected medical emergency leads to crash, power outages
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office still searching for work release trustee
Decatur, AL2 days ago
Mother charged with capital murder after 8-year-old killed in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL3 days ago
Neighbor of Hartselle woman accused of killing 8-year-old speaks on the tragedy
Hartselle, AL3 days ago
Subject in custody after brief standoff in Morgan County
Danville, AL3 days ago
Huntsville Utilities says power mostly restored after vehicle accident
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Morgan County Superintendent releases statement after 8-year-old boy dies in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy