An outdated system?

We’ll folks, I read an interesting article in the Star-Tribune last week, mostly a sad story told by metro area high schools lamenting how the Section style of post-season basketball is outdated and should be scrapped.

The main whine is that some of the better teams are in the same section and only one can make the State Tournament. Boo hoo, I have little or no sympathy for those teams.

The name itself explains the concept, the Minnesota State Basketball Tournament, not the Minnesota “Metro-area” State Tournament. Since 1913 the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and predecessors have sponsored the State Tournaments in the many sports played by our young men and women. Teams from all around the state compete for state titles.

One of the questions was, shouldn’t the tournament include the best teams in the state, not the best regional teams? Considering the fact that most metro-area schools or broadcasters don’t think there are great teams and players anywhere south of Burnsville or north of Elk River, that would seem to be correct. But, the rest of us know that is certainly not true.

I’m of the belief that it’s been good enough to this point, why change it simply to satisfy the “big school” mentality. Are all of the best teams in the state in the tournament? Of course not, I realize that. But, who would determine which the best teams are if you scuttle the current playoff system?

You and I both know the answer to that question.